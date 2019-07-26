Additional Player Moves Made Ahead of 2019 Camp

Jul 26, 2019 at 12:14 PM
The Bengals today signed free agent DE Immanuel Turner and waived HB Darrin Hall.

Turner (6-3, 287), a rookie, played four seasons (2015-18) at Louisiana Tech University and totaled 58 career tackles and five sacks. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a college free agent on May 10, before being waived on July 20.

Hall, a rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh, joined the Bengals on May 7 as a waiver acquisition from Cleveland.

Also today, the Bengals placed LB Noah Dawkins, LS Clark Harris and C Billy Price on the Active/Non-Football Injury list. All three players will continue to count against the team's roster limit and can be activated to practice as soon as they are cleared medically.

