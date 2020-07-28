Aaron Hancock of Wyoming High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

Aaron Hancock, the head football coach at Wyoming High School who last season led the Cowboys to a Division IV state final four appearance, was named as the 2019 season winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.

The award has been given annually by the Bengals since 2002. It honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region and includes a $7500 Bengals donation to Wyoming High School's athletic department.

"Being a high school coach is special," said Bengals president Mike Brown. "My father always counted Massillon High School as the best coaching job he ever had, because there he could influence the lives of young people. Coach Hancock has done just that at Wyoming. He has been a splendid coach and built an exceptional football program, and it's important to us at the Bengals to be able to honor coaches like him each year with this award."

Hancock has served as Wyoming's head football coach since 2012, after 11 previous seasons as an assistant with the program. He has compiled an 85-14 career record at the helm, and led the Cowboys to state playoff appearances in each of the last seven seasons. Over the last four years, Wyoming has racked up a combined 52-3 record that includes a state championship (2018), state final four appearance ('19) and zero regular-season losses. Hancock also helped guide standout QB Evan Prater to Ohio's prestigious Mr. Football award last year.

In addition to his work on the football sidelines, Hancock also currently serves as both an assistant wrestling coach and physical education teacher at Wyoming. He also was the Bengals' 2018 nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year, and later that year represented Cincinnati at the Pro Bowl.