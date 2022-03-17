A Thank You Note From CJ Uzomah 

Thank you, Cincinnati.
I've had a difficult time putting into words what this city has meant to my family and me over the years. As I look back on my time in this organization, I couldn't be more proud of what we have accomplished together. I came into this city 7 years ago a boy, and I am leaving now as a man. You have allowed this goofy kid to be himself. I couldn't be more grateful for that. I want to start by thanking the Brown Family for taking a chance on me and allowing me to grow as a player and a person.
To my guys in the locker room - every one of you that I've ever stepped on the field and fought with - I will forever cherish the battles we had together. To the coaches I've learned from who have become my mentors and the trainers I've worked with who have become my family, I say thank you. I am blessed to have you and so many others, whose relationships will last a lifetime. I truly wouldn't be the man I am today without your constant love, support and encouragement.
To the Jungle, you are some of the most passionate and loyal people I've ever come across. I appreciate all that you've poured into me throughout my time here and words won't be able to express what you have meant to me.
Thank you, Cincinnati.
-CJ
