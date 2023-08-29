Bengals Go Young And Heavy As They Cut Roster To 53

Their average age of 25.415 years is younger than the NFL's youngest Opening Day roster last year. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Browns averaged 25.603.

But it wasn't without some losses of familiar faces from this two-year run the Bengals have gone 5-2 in the playoffs.

Incumbent special teams captain Mike Thomas, who had an idea this day was coming when he gave his No. 31 jersey to Tycen Anderson after Saturday's preseason finale in Washington, was terminated as a vested veteran. So were two other special teams staples from the wide receiver corps in gunner and core teamer Stanley Morgan Jr. and punt returner Trent Taylor.

Thomas said he's willing to return to the practice squad, a 16-player unit to be announced Wednesday a few hours before they return to practice. And he very well may since he's a vested veteran, which means he's a free agent and not subject to waiver claims.