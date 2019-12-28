3 Things To Watch – Cleveland Week 17

Head coach Zac Taylor knows it has not been an ideal start to his Bengals tenure. With both the Bengals and Browns out of the playoff chase, externally there might be little to play for as both franchises will soon begin to prep for the offseason.

"Everything," Taylor said. "It's a home game. We've only won one of them. We haven't won a divisional game yet. You can end the season on a positive note. It's no different than any other game, in that we always want to win. There are a lot of things to pull from here. It's a reward for hard work and for the things these guys have put in, and a reward for the city. I know the city wants us to beat Cleveland, as they should — the fan base, the coaching staff, everyone in this building. There's plenty to play for this week."