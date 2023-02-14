2023 NFL Offseason Important Dates

Feb 14, 2023 at 03:55 PM

Here are key dates and deadlines for the 2023 offseason.

February

February 21-March 7: Clubs may designate franchise or transition players.

February 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis, IN)

March

March 7: Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 7: College Pro Days begin.

March 7-April 19: Draft-eligible facility visits begin. Clubs are permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on-field workouts.

March 7-April 26: Video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begin. Three video or telephone interviews per player; no longer than one hour in length.

March 13-15: Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 12 p.m. ET on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. ET on March 15.

March 15: The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4 p.m. ET.

March 26-29: Annual League Meeting (Phoenix, AZ)

April

April 17: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 21: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 27-29: NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO)

May

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Clubs may hold minicamp for their 2023 rookie class.

May 22-24: Spring League Meeting

Related Content

news

'Mad Scientist,' Lou Anarumo Returns To Bengals Lab To Fire Up More Defensive Gems

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo may not have been named the head coach in Arizona Tuesday, but "Coach Lou," returns as a centerpiece of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's remarkably stable AFC power, as well as an immensely popular figure in a Bengals locker room where players routinely drench him with complimentary sobriquets. Such as "the mad scientist," or "the professor."

news

Bengals Roster Move: CB Acquired on Waivers

news

Pro Football Hall Of Fame Begins Celebration Of The Life Of Riley

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ The euphoria of the announcement and the surrealism of the luncheon have given way to the busy nuts-and-bolts of inducting a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer.  From crafting a bust to fitting a ring to finding artifacts, Ken Riley's family begins planning for Aug. 5.

news

Bengals Hall-of-Famer Ken Riley's First Day On The Greatest Team Ever Assembled

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ Go behind the scenes of Ken Riley's first full day as a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer.

Advertising