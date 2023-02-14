2023 NFL Offseason Important Dates

March 7-April 26: Video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begin. Three video or telephone interviews per player; no longer than one hour in length.

March 13-15: Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 12 p.m. ET on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. ET on March 15.