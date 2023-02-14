2023 NFL Offseason Important Dates

Here are key dates and deadlines for the 2023 offseason.
February
February 21-March 7: Clubs may designate franchise or transition players.
February 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis, IN)
March
March 7: Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 7: College Pro Days begin.
March 7-April 19: Draft-eligible facility visits begin. Clubs are permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on-field workouts.
March 7-April 26: Video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begin. Three video or telephone interviews per player; no longer than one hour in length.
March 13-15: Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 12 p.m. ET on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. ET on March 15.
March 15: The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4 p.m. ET.
March 26-29: Annual League Meeting (Phoenix, AZ)
April
April 17: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 21: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
April 27-29: NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO)
May
May 5-8 or May 12-15: Clubs may hold minicamp for their 2023 rookie class.
May 22-24: Spring League Meeting