A Snapshot Of Bengals Mandatory Minicamp Roster: Tough Team To Make The Cut

DEFENSIVE LINE (17)

NT DJ Reader (8), E Tarell Basham (7), E Trey Hendrickson (7), T B.J. Hill (6), E Sam Hubbard (6), NT Josh Tupou (6), E-T Cam Sample (3), E-T Joseph Ossai (3), T Jay Tufele (3), T Zach Carter (2), E Jeff Gunter (2), E Raymond Johnson III (2), E Owen Carney (1), T Domenique Davis (1), E Myles Murphy (R), T Devonnsha Maxwell (R), T Tautala Pesefea (R).

Talk about a spot to keep ten or maybe even 11. Is there a deeper D-line in the league? Start where you always should. In a middle led by the Pro Bowl-caliber Reader. Hill has been one of the more immense 3 techs in the league since he came over from the Giants. Take a bow if you knew Tupou has been on this defense longer than anyone, arriving a year before Hubbard. When Reader and Tupou went down in the middle of last season, Carter and Tufele more than kept them above water.

And how many teams have this much talent on the edge? Hendrickson has the fourth most sacks in the NFL this decade while Hubbard and the Raiders' Maxx Crosby have the most edge tackles. Sample is one of the more underrated players around, Ossai always seems to make a play, Murphy is the first-rounder with eye-popping athleticism, Basham brings 11 career sacks, and Gunter is last year's athletic seventh-rounder looking for more time.

Let's see how they divide it up, but you'd have to think ten would be the number to start with if you keep five tackles and five edgers.

LINEBACKERS (9)

Germaine Pratt (5), Joe Bachie (4), Markus Bailey (4), Akeem Davis-Gaither (4), Logan Wilson (4), Keandre Jones (2), Shaka Heyward (R), Jaylen Moody (R), Tyler Murray (R).