Bengals Announce 2023 Friday Night Stripes Schedule

The Bengals kick off Friday Night Stripes presented by Ohio Cat with three appearances across the state of Ohio to celebrate the start of high school football. The Bengals will visit Archbishop Alter at Fairmont on Thursday, Deer Park at Purcell Marian on Friday and the NE Ohio vs. America Showcase in Canton on Saturday.
Friday Night Stripes features interactive activities for fans 90 minutes before kickoff including a football toss, Bengals giveaways and photo opportunities with Who Dey. The Bengals will visit 10 high school football games this fall, engaging with fans and celebrating high school football throughout the region.
|Date
|Teams
|Field
|Time
|Thursday, August 17
|Archbishop Alter at Fairmont
|Roush Stadium (Kettering)
|5:30-7:00 p.m.
|Friday, August 18
|Deer Park at Purcell Marian
|Staubach Stadium (Cincinnati)
|5:00-6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 19
|NE Ohio vs America Showcase
|Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton)
|12:00-5:00 p.m.
|Friday, August 25
|North Bullitt at Scott
|Scott High School (Taylor Mill)
|6:00-7:30 p.m.
|Friday, September 8
|Ryle at Highlands
|Highlands High School (Fort Thomas)
|5:30-7:00 p.m.
|Friday, September 15
|St. Xavier vs. Archbishop Moeller
|Welcome Stadium (Dayton)
|6:00-7:30 p.m.
|Friday, September 29
|Kings at Winton Woods
|Winton Woods High School (Cincinnati)
|5:30-7:00 p.m.
|Friday, October 6
|Middletown at Princeton
|Princeton High School (Cincinnati)
|5:30-7:00 p.m.
|Friday, October 13
|Anderson at Turpin
|Spartan Stadium (Cincinnati)
|5:30-7:00 p.m.
|Friday, October 27
|Scott County at Lexington Catholic
|Joseph K. Ford Stadium (Lexington)
|5:30-7:00 p.m.