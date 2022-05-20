2022 Preseason Schedule Finalized 

Presented by

May 20, 2022 at 01:00 PM
The dates and times of the Bengals' 2022 preseason schedule have been finalized. The Bengals open the preseason at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. before hitting the road to take on the N.Y. Giants on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. The Bengals return to Paul Brown Stadium for the third preseason game against the L.A. Rams on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

2022 PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Fri., Aug. 12, ARIZONA, 7:30 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Sun., Aug. 21, at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Sat., Aug. 27, L.A. RAMS, 7 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Single game tickets are on sale now for all 10 Bengals home games. Fans interested in purchasing tickets should call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383or visit bengals.com/tickets.

Cardinals at Bengals

Rams at Bengals

