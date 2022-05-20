2022 Preseason Schedule Finalized 

The dates and times of the Bengals' 2022 preseason schedule have been finalized. The Bengals open the preseason at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. before hitting the road to take on the N.Y. Giants on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. The Bengals return to Paul Brown Stadium for the third preseason game against the L.A. Rams on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.