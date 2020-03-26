2020 Bengals Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

ROUND ONE

Joe Burrow - QB, LSU

Charley Casserly- NFL.com

Analysis: "The Bengals, going all the way back to the Paul Brown days, have always believed in the need for a franchise quarterback. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner becomes the centerpiece in Cincinnati."

Bucky Brooks - NFL.com

Analysis: "The Bengals can't resist the opportunity to take an Ohio native as their QB1 to build around."

Charles Davis – NFL.com

Analysis: "Simply phenomenal 2019 season. The ability to make tremendous second- and third-reaction plays sends an Ohio kid back home."

Daniel Jeremiah – NFL.com

Analysis: "When it's all said and done, I don't foresee any drama here. The Bengals land their franchise QB."

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

Analysis: "Burrow told reporters at the combine that he will play for whoever drafts him, knocking down the talk that he'd refuse to suit up for the Bengals."

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN

Analysis: " Take Burrow and build your team around the Heisman-winning quarterback. Cincinnati already has a WR1 in A.J. Green and RB1 in Joe Mixon, and there are a few solid offensive pieces elsewhere, including the impending debut of 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury but can step in immediately and protect Burrow's blind side."

Ryan Wilson - CBS Sports

Analysis: "Easiest decision in the entire 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow is a franchise QB, the Bengals need a franchise QB. Done and done."

Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports