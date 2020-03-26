2020 Bengals Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Mar 26, 2020 at 12:06 PM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

200117-mock-draft

In the middle of the NFL's free agency frenzy, Bengals.com continues to take a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Cincinnati.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young highlight the top, but offensive linemen, wide receivers and linebackers are featured in the later rounds.

190925-Burrow-Joe_looking (AP)
Eric Gay/AP Images

ROUND ONE

Joe Burrow - QB, LSU

Charley Casserly- NFL.com

Analysis: "The Bengals, going all the way back to the Paul Brown days, have always believed in the need for a franchise quarterback. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner becomes the centerpiece in Cincinnati."

Bucky Brooks - NFL.com

Analysis: "The Bengals can't resist the opportunity to take an Ohio native as their QB1 to build around."

Charles Davis – NFL.com

Analysis: "Simply phenomenal 2019 season. The ability to make tremendous second- and third-reaction plays sends an Ohio kid back home."

Daniel Jeremiah – NFL.com

Analysis: "When it's all said and done, I don't foresee any drama here. The Bengals land their franchise QB."

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

Analysis: "Burrow told reporters at the combine that he will play for whoever drafts him, knocking down the talk that he'd refuse to suit up for the Bengals."

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN

Analysis: " Take Burrow and build your team around the Heisman-winning quarterback. Cincinnati already has a WR1 in A.J. Green and RB1 in Joe Mixon, and there are a few solid offensive pieces elsewhere, including the impending debut of 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury but can step in immediately and protect Burrow's blind side."

Ryan Wilson - CBS Sports

Analysis: "Easiest decision in the entire 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow is a franchise QB, the Bengals need a franchise QB. Done and done."

Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports

Analysis: "Onto the No. 2 pick."

Todd McShay - ESPN

Analysis: "What, you thought 9-inch hands were going to keep Burrow from Cincinnati? No chance. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and completed 76.3% of his passes at LSU. He has elite pocket presence."

Kevin Hanson - Sports Illustrated

Analysis: " Described as "the real deal" by Bengals sources to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burrow accounted for 65 touchdowns—60 passing and five rushing— and made it look easy at times, despite facing seven top-10 opponents en route to an undefeated season."

Paul Dehner Jr. - The Athletic

Analysis: "Done deal. The idea of the Dolphins coming up to trade was back in the conversation for whatever reason. That's not happening for reasons I outlined over a month ago. It's Burrow. It's over. Move on."

Dane Brugler - The Athletic

Analysis: "It would be a major upset if he isn't the starting quarterback for the Bengals this season in Cincinnati. The two sides met in Indianapolis, which should be the start of a productive partnership.

Dan Kadar - SB Nation

Analysis: "That's not to say he's a flawless prospect, but he destroyed several top-10 teams last season, threw for more than 5,000 yards in an NFL-style offense, and accounted for 60 passing touchdowns. The hype is legitimate."

Draftsite.com

190931-Young-Chase_rush (AP)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Chase Young - DE, Ohio State

Cynthia Frelund - NFL.com

Analysis: "Conventional statistics show that the defense allowed 6.1 yards per play last season (tied for dead last) and forced just 16 takeaways (tied for third-fewest)."

191110-Mims-Denzel_catch (AP)
Ray Carlin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

ROUND 2

Denzel Mims - WR, Baylor

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

Dane Brugler - The Athletic

190931-Baun-Zach_rush (AP)
Morry Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Zach Baun – LB, Wisconsin

Ryan Wilson - CBS Sports

Analysis: "The Bengals need pass rushers and Baun had 11.5 sacks for the Badgers last season. He may be a tad undersized, but he reminds folks of T.J. Watt coming out of college."

191111-Murray-Kenneth_running (AP)
Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kenneth Murray - LB, Oklahoma

Paul Dehner Jr. - The Athletic

Analysis: " Murray would be a more natural linebacker fit with Baun utilized as a partial edge rusher at Wisconsin."

191012-Weaver-Curtis_sideline (AP)
Eli Lucero/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Curtis Weaver - DE, Boise State

Draftsite.com

190903-Wilson-Isaiah_blocking (AP)
Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

ROUND 3

Isaiah Wilson - OT, Georgia

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

191212-Higgins-Tee_reception (AP)
Gerry Broome/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tee Higgins – WR, Clemson

Ryan Wilson - CBS Sports

Analysis: "A.J. Green will be 32 years old when the 2020 season starts and he's played in just nine games the last two years. Higgins could be the heir apparent in Cincy, where new franchise QB Joe Burrow will need weapons."

190903-Tega-Wanogho-Prince_blocking (AP)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2018, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Prince Tega Wanogho - OT, Auburn

Dane Brugler - The Athletic

191212-Pittman-Michael_reception (AP)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Michael Pittman – WR, USC

Paul Dehner Jr. - The Athletic

Analysis: "Receiver feels like a snug fit here to take advantage of the rare depth at the position in this draft."

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25, but will take place in a much different format. With social distancing among the most important measures everyone can take in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, the league can't hold the draft as a traditional public gathering.

Related Content

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Charlie Jones to Active Roster, WR Elevated for Thursday Night Football

The Bengals today returned WR Charlie Jones to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team elevated WR Shedrick Jackson.
news

How To Watch Bengals at Ravens for Thursday Night Football in Week 11

The Thursday Night game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video and ABC Channel 9
news

20 Years Ago: Chad's Guarantee, P.Dub's Kiss, Marvin's Shovel, And The Birth of Modern Bengaldom

Twenty years ago today. Bengals 24, Chiefs 19.
news

Five Things To Watch: Bengals at Ravens

The Bengals travel to Baltimore for an AFC North showdown with the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The game airs at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video as well as on WCPO-TV (ABC Channel 9) in Cincinnati. Here are five things to watch:
Advertising