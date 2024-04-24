2001 NFL Draft Odyssey: Bengals Great T.J. Houshmandzadeh And The Curse Of Perception

The NFL's decision-makers were doing the same thing they were doing when Houshmandzadeh steps to the lectern Friday night instead of watching. They're just trying to get it right, which seems to be an elusive task in any year no matter the technology or analytics.

Like they tried to get it right a generation ago when Houshmandzadeh almost slid all the way through. Like they tried last year when the Rams picked Puka Nacua, a BYU wide receiver born the year Houshmandzadeh went so late. After going with the 177th pick in the fifth round, Nacua shattered a slew of rookie league records on the way to the Pro Bowl and runner-up for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Just ask the guy who coached them both.

"Sometimes the NFL undervalues guys like that. Guys who are football players and not track guys," says Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber, who coached Houshmandzadeh at Oregon State. "T.J. was faster than Puka, but they have that same type of toughness. A lot of people de-valued Puka because of the 40 time he ran."

(They did the same thing to Rams' Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp when he ran a 4.6. Yarber and Rams head coach Sean McVay exulted because they knew they could get him in the third round: "We put too much on speed.")

Puka ran a glacial 4.57-second 40-yard dash, but Yarber says he and Houshmandzadeh were used in such a way in college that their ability to play fast was obscured.

"Ask Yarbs how well I ran at my pro day. I'm going to give you his number. Don't listen to me. Let him tell you. Faster than Chad," Houshmandzadeh says.

Yarber: "Yup. Sub 4.4. Faster than Chad. But people didn't look at how fast he played. He played all over the place for us, so you always couldn't see the speed. Played the X. Played the Z. Our slot receiver went down and T.J. played in there the first three games. Smart as a whip. I told Chad he owed him $1 million. He got him lined up."

That 2001 Draft was clearly an Odyssey.

It began with Bengals president Mike Brown musing if he were doing the draft alone, he would use the Bengals' first pick on a highly scrutinized Purdue quarterback who wasn't getting much love.

Drew Brees may or may not have been 6 feet. But much of his draft room, and, as it turned out, the rest of the league, didn't think he measured up in the first round. Brown thought Brees worthy of the fourth pick because of the position and the fact he was so smart and accurate, it negated his height.

"He really wanted Brees. There was concern about his height. Barly six-foot. He proved me and the offensive coaches wrong. The guy is a Hall-of-Famer," says Bob Bratkowski, who was then in his first season of ten as the Bengals record-breaking offensive coordinator.

Jim Lippincott, the Bengals' former long-time personnel man, knew that Brees wouldn't get past the Bengals a second time. The Bengals were two years removed from Akili Smith not panning out and a month from signing free-agent Jon Kitna, a playoff quarterback who knew Bratkowski's system and a guy they felt could settle the offense and pair it with a defense that would finish in the NFL top ten that season.

Lippincott had been there at the NFL scouting combine's weigh-in back in February and saw Brees measured.

"The heels have to be flat and the butt up against the wall. Drew kept coming up on his toes," Lippincott says. "The guy would tell him to put his toes down and he'd start to measure. Three or four times and the guy finally said, 'OK, he's not going to cooperate. So put the height you want, but he's not six foot.' That always stuck with me. Give Mike credit. The guy was a great player."

Perception over reality. Foreshadowing of the seventh round. As Brees slid through the first round, Brown paced, Lippincott recalled. When the Chargers took him with the first pick in the second round at No. 32, Chad Johnson came home four spots later.

In large part because Bratkowski, coming over from the Steelers, had coached Johnson at the Senior Bowl. Plus, ten years before he had been Oregon State head coach Dennis Erickson's offensive coordinator when the University of Miami won two national titles. So he was well schooled in anything Pre-Ochocinco.

But landing both Johnson and Houshmandzadeh was truly a team effort among coaches and scouts alike that included a "backyard workout," at Jackie Robinson Stadium, a snapshot from an era when the draft was a more sprawling enterprise for the Bengals and the NFL.

Duke Tobin, now the club's director of player personnel, worked the West Coast back then and during his August visit to Corvallis discovered Johnson, on his third school and fresh out of Santa Monica Junior College, wasn't yet on the league's standard lists of prospects. Tobin sat down with Johnson for his first Bengals interview and generated the first notes on him. He also identified Houshmandzadeh as potentially on the radar.

And it turned out, they not only had a connection at the school with Bratkowski, but also with wide receivers coach Steve Mooshagian. Mooshagian, a California native, had actually tried to recruit Houshmandzadeh when he was at the University of Pittsburgh.

In a twist that only works in the movies and the last rounds of the NFL Draft, Mooshagian also played at Houshmandzadeh's junior college, Cerritos, on the Los Angeles outskirts and played for the same coach.

"When it got late, I jumped on the table for T.J.," recalls Mooshagian, heading into his 15th season as Ventura College's winningest head coach, compiling 101 victories about an hour drive northwest of L.A. Angeles.

"I said, 'If we get to the seventh round and don't take him, we're fools.' I probably saw him a lot more than the other people that were scouting him. He was really good against tight coverage. He couldn't get jammed. I liked his football IQ. He had competitive energy like nobody I've seen. He would not back down from anyone. No fear. I just loved his mental toughness."