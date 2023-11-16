20 Years Ago: Chad's Guarantee, P.Dub's Kiss, Marvin's Shovel, And The Birth of Modern Bengaldom

Simmons, one of Lewis' first hires, has become the most-tenured kicking game coach in the league as well as one of the most respected. He traces it back to Nov. 16, 2003, when the Chiefs came in with the greatest special teams weapons of the age.

"We controlled 'The Human Joy Stick,' for the most part," Kitna says of the frightening Dante Hall.

Hall came into Paycor sniffing an NFL record. He had already returned two kicks and two punts for touchdowns that season. But all Simmons can remember Hall doing that day is getting tackled on a return inside the 20 after linebacker Khalid Abdullah slipped a block and then flinging the ball to the turf for a 15-yard penalty.

Abdullah was one of eight different Bengals to have tackles in the kicking game that day, and it was the Bengals punt returner who out-Danted Hall. Wide receiver Peter Warrick, otherwise known as P.Dub, was Cincinnati's first draft pick of the century and he was still trying to get his footing in the NFL when he ran into history on the fourth snap of the fourth quarter.

The yeoman Bengals defense was just shoveling, allowing only two field goals as the Bengals clung to a 10-6 lead. When Warrick went out to return the punt he told T.J. Houshmandzadeh, "I'm going to seal it with a kiss." Then he broke the Chiefs' heart on a 68-yard touchdown he skated down the middle.

"That was a really, really proud game for me. I felt it solidified me a little, too," Simmons says. "About what I was and wanted our guys to be. Doing things the right way and here could be the result."

But Warrick was just getting started. Now up, 17-12 with 6:05 left in the game, Kitna caught him in a one-on-one down Elm Street for a just-as-stunning 77-yard touchdown strike as noise engulfed them.

Lewis: "After he said he couldn't run."

"Peter had a great game," says Kitna, sounding like the Cincinnati high school head coach he is now at Lakota East. "They were covering everyone else inside. They left him one-on one with outside leverage on a deep post. No safety in the middle of the field. Not a great throw. It should have been more inside. We hadn't thrown that kind of ball to him all year. As a quarterback you're thinking, 'It better work.'"

The most relieved man in the building had to be Chad Johnson. He knew his coach was livid. After he caught seven balls for 72 yards, he apologized to Vermeil. But today, no one seems mad.

"His teammates had his back," Darrin Simmons says. "The head coach said it the night before the game. He told Chad, 'OK, you wrote the check, now you have to cash it.' And everybody did."

Anderson: "Chad was just saying what the team felt. We were playing with confidence. We knew we had the talent. We just had to put it together. Chad said what we felt like. He never would have said that the year before."

When Lewis handed out the game ball in the din of the Bengals locker room, the Bengals were 5-5 and after the Ravens' loss in Miami were in first place in November for the first time in a dozen years. He presented a ball to Bengals president Mike Brown and broke into tears, 'He does everything for you guys."

Brown had also done everything for Lewis, hiring him when teams like the Bills and Browns left the NFL's most decorated defensive coordinator at the altar in the years before. Brown, who says he's not a collector of game balls, made sure he kept this one and still has it in his bedroom.

Lewis may have made his wife mad because he was so emotional about football. But 20 years later, it really doesn't surprise Anderson.

"I saw Marvin get so mad at halftime once,' Anderson says, "his nose started bleeding."

"To see Marvin give the game ball to Mike, it was weird to me. But I was thinking, 'This is something different. This may be something real.'"

It became real enough that, 20 years later, it has Anderson thinking. He's a Ring of Honor member who has served as Ruler of the Jungle and if he gets asked to rule again, Anderson wants to change septers.