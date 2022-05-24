|Round
|Player
|Position
|College
|Selection
|1a
|Billy Brooks (acquired from Philadelphia in trade on 3-8-74)
|WR
|Oklahoma
|11
|1b
|Archie Griffin
|RB
|Ohio State
|24
|2a
|Glenn Bujnoch (acquired from Philadelphia in trade on 6-29-75)
|G
|Texas A&M
|38
|2b
|Chris Bahr
|PK
|Penn State
|51
|3a
|Danny Reece (acquired from Philadelphia in trade on 6-16-75)
|DB
|Southern California
|69
|3b
|Reggie Williams
|LB
|Dartmouth
|82
|4a
|Tony Davis (acquired from Kansas City in trade on 4-18-75)
|RB
|Nebraska
|106
|4b
|Greg Fairchild
|T/G
|Tulsa
|116
|5a
|Willie Shelby (acquired from San Francisco in trade on 6-11-75)
|DB/WR
|Alabama
|138
|5b
|Scott Perry
|DB
|Williams
|147
|6
|Orlando Nelson
|TE
|Utah State
|176
|7a
|Bob Bateman (acquired from New England in trade on 9-8-75)
|QB
|Brown
|187
|7b
|Pete Rome (acquired from Green Bay in trade on 9-9-75)
|DB
|Miami (Ohio)
|192
|7c
|Ken Kuhn
|LB
|Ohio State
|205
|8
|Ron Hunt
|T
|Oregon
|232
|9
|Lonnie Allgood
|WR
|Syracuse
|259
|10
|Tom Klaban
|K
|Ohio State
|287
|11
|Melvin Morgan
|DB
|Mississippi Valley State
|314
|12
|Joe Dale Harris
|WR
|Alabama
|340
|13
|Randy Walker
|RB
|Miami (Ohio)
|371
|14
|Greg Coleman
|P/PK
|Florida A&M
|398
|15
|Lynn Hieber
|QB
|Indiana (Pa.)
|425
|16
|George Demopoulos
|C
|Miami (Fla.)
|455
|17
|Scott Dannelley
|T/G
|Ohio State
|482
1976 NFL Draft
