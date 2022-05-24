1976 NFL Draft

May 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM
Table inside Article
RoundPlayerPositionCollegeSelection
1aBilly Brooks (acquired from Philadelphia in trade on 3-8-74)WROklahoma11
1bArchie GriffinRBOhio State24
2aGlenn Bujnoch (acquired from Philadelphia in trade on 6-29-75)GTexas A&M38
2bChris BahrPKPenn State51
3aDanny Reece (acquired from Philadelphia in trade on 6-16-75)DBSouthern California69
3bReggie WilliamsLBDartmouth82
4aTony Davis (acquired from Kansas City in trade on 4-18-75)RBNebraska106
4bGreg FairchildT/GTulsa116
5aWillie Shelby (acquired from San Francisco in trade on 6-11-75)DB/WRAlabama138
5bScott PerryDBWilliams147
6Orlando NelsonTEUtah State176
7aBob Bateman (acquired from New England in trade on 9-8-75)QBBrown187
7bPete Rome (acquired from Green Bay in trade on 9-9-75)DBMiami (Ohio)192
7cKen KuhnLBOhio State205
8Ron HuntTOregon232
9Lonnie AllgoodWRSyracuse259
10Tom KlabanKOhio State287
11Melvin MorganDBMississippi Valley State314
12Joe Dale HarrisWRAlabama340
13Randy WalkerRBMiami (Ohio)371
14Greg ColemanP/PKFlorida A&M398
15Lynn HieberQBIndiana (Pa.)425
16George DemopoulosCMiami (Fla.)455
17Scott DannelleyT/GOhio State482

