1970 NFL Draft

May 23, 2022 at 03:32 PM
Table inside Article
RoundPlayerPositionCollegeSelection
1Mike ReidDTPenn State7
2Ron CarpenterDTNorth Carolina State32
3Chip BennettLBAbilebe Christian60
4aJoe StephensGJackson State85
4bBillie Hayes (acquired from Kansas City in trade on 9-8-69)DBSan Diego State104
5(sent to N.Y. Jets in trade on 7-28-68)110
6Sandy DurkoSSouthern California137
7Lemar ParrishCBLincoln University (Mo.)163
8Bill TroutDTMiami (Fla.)188
9Bill BoldenRBUCLA216
10Nick RomanLBOhio State241
11Sam WallaceLBGrambling266
12Tom TruesdellDEOhio Wesleyan294
13Paul DunnRBU.S. International319
14Joe JohnsonWRJohnson C. Smith344
15Marvin WeeksDBAlcorn A&M372
16Larry ElyLBIowa397
17Richard Lee SmithRBWashington422

