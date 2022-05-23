|Round
|Player
|Position
|College
|Selection
|1
|Mike Reid
|DT
|Penn State
|7
|2
|Ron Carpenter
|DT
|North Carolina State
|32
|3
|Chip Bennett
|LB
|Abilebe Christian
|60
|4a
|Joe Stephens
|G
|Jackson State
|85
|4b
|Billie Hayes (acquired from Kansas City in trade on 9-8-69)
|DB
|San Diego State
|104
|5
|(sent to N.Y. Jets in trade on 7-28-68)
|110
|6
|Sandy Durko
|S
|Southern California
|137
|7
|Lemar Parrish
|CB
|Lincoln University (Mo.)
|163
|8
|Bill Trout
|DT
|Miami (Fla.)
|188
|9
|Bill Bolden
|RB
|UCLA
|216
|10
|Nick Roman
|LB
|Ohio State
|241
|11
|Sam Wallace
|LB
|Grambling
|266
|12
|Tom Truesdell
|DE
|Ohio Wesleyan
|294
|13
|Paul Dunn
|RB
|U.S. International
|319
|14
|Joe Johnson
|WR
|Johnson C. Smith
|344
|15
|Marvin Weeks
|DB
|Alcorn A&M
|372
|16
|Larry Ely
|LB
|Iowa
|397
|17
|Richard Lee Smith
|RB
|Washington
|422
1970 NFL Draft
May 23, 2022 at 03:32 PM