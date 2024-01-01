Quick Hits: Bengals Seek To Win Finale "By Any Means Necessary'; Trey Hendrickson Bids For NFL Sack Title

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and a banged-up captain named Sam Hubbard are all in for Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium.

"Our No. 1 objective is to win this game by any means necessary. However that looks is however it looks," said Taylor Monday as he mapped out plans for the 8-8 Bengals against an 11-5 Browns team locked into the fifth seed. "The fans that have continued to support us and cheer for this team and put their heart and soul into supporting us, get a chance to watch us play hard in a home game and find a way to win."

It's the first game in two years that doesn't impact their bid for the playoffs or their seeding. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't say Monday who he will or won't play.

"The encouraging thing is you sit here. You're out of playoff contention, obviously," said Taylor, who sat most of his regulars in the 2021 finale in Cleveland after clinching the AFC North the week before.

"But you think through the roster, and (you go), 'OK, is there anybody that you worry about now?' We've got a roster of guys that I know are going to put their best effort forth all week in practice and in the game. So we're going to have a great plan. We're doing everything we can to win this game and end the season on a high note."

He's talking about guys like the six-year veteran Hubbard, a face of the franchise who admitted in Sunday's postgame that he needs undisclosed offseason surgery. But he's going.

"Didn't think twice about it. I came this far, I'm playing. I'm finishing the year strong. I wouldn't have it any other way," Hubbard said Monday. "I wouldn't leave my guys hanging. I love being out there. I told them today I'm going to be with them."

Hubbard is thinking back to 2019, his second season in the league when the Bengals beat the Browns in the finale at Paycor to get their first division win.

Or, others can think back to another season with a backup quarterback. Pinch-hitting for Carson Palmer, Ryan Fitzpatrick negotiated a 4-31 finish to the 2008 season that included a win in Cleveland to go 1-5 in the division before coming home to end the year with a win over Kansas City to set the table for a division sweep and the 2009 AFC North title.

They haven't gone winless in the division since the first year of the North in 2002 and a division win means something.

"We want that, too. Especially against a rival like the Browns," Hubbard said. "It's a great opportunity to finish on a high note. I know we finished 2019 with a home win against the Browns. We were 2-14 that year, but it was really good for momentum coming into the offseason."

And 9-8 is better than ….