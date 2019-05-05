Can I still print my tickets from home?

No. As of the 2020 season we have moved to an all-mobile ticketing environment. Fans can easily access their tickets through the Official Bengals App and tap on "TICKETS" to manage your seats and enter the stadium. For more information on mobile ticketing, please visit our mobile ticket guide here.

What if I don't have a smartphone?

Fans who do not have a smartphone will need to arrange for a printed ticket which can be handled at the Paul Brown Stadium Box office in advance or on gameday. For questions please call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383.

Can I have multiple tickets on a single phone?

Yes. When accessing your tickets through your account, tap on the game, and you will be able to swipe right to left through your available tickets. We strongly encourage forwarding (transfer) tickets to each of your guests and saving your ticket to your phone's digital wallet prior to game day.

What if I need help on gameday?

You may visit the box office located on the plaza between Gate B & C in the North Endzone at Paul Brown Stadium on gameday. Please have a valid ID for the name on the account. We also have Mobile Ticket Resolution tents located outside of Gate A & Gate D. You can also call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 for assistance.

If I purchased my tickets from Ticketmaster, can I still access them through the Official Bengals App?

Yes, you will be able to access your tickets via the Official Bengals App by entering your email address and Ticketmaster password.

Can I use a screenshot of my ticket to enter Paul Brown Stadium?

No, screenshots of tickets will not work for entry into Paul Brown Stadium. All mobile ticket barcodes refresh every few seconds so a screenshot will not work at the gate.

I have routinely transferred tickets to friends/coworkers in the past. Has that process changed?

Transferring tickets to friends and coworkers is easier than ever before. Simply log into your Bengals Account Manager either on your desktop or through the Official Bengals App and choose your game and what tickets you'd like to transfer. Parking passes can also be transferred this way.

What if my entire party is not with me when I enter Paul Brown Stadium?

If you are attending with guests, we strongly recommend you transfer (forward) each individual their own ticket and then add the ticket to their phone's digital wallet. If you have multiple tickets on your phone, everyone in your party will need to be present with you as you scan in all of your tickets.

What if I don't have the Official Bengals App?

You can download the Official Bengals App for free through the App store for iOS users or through Google Play for Android users.

When will I receive NFL Game Pass?

You will receive this prior to the start of the NFL Season.

Can I use my discount online?

Yes, you will receive a code at the start of the Season.

Parking

If you purchased a parking pass, it will be mobile with a QR code for the gate attendant to scan.

How will Season Ticket Member events be communicated?