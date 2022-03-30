Photo Gallery | Best of Newly Signed Alex Cappa

Take a look at the best pictures of Alex Cappa who was acquired by the Bengals during 2022 Free Agency.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
1 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) blocks against Detroit Lions defensive end Mike Daniels (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
2 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) blocks against Detroit Lions defensive end Mike Daniels (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
3 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Sept 9, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
4 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Sept 9, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

Don Montague/AP
Humboldt State offensive lineman Alex Cappa participates in the 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
5 / 12

Humboldt State offensive lineman Alex Cappa participates in the 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
6 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) and offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
7 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) and offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
8 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
9 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Humboldt State offensive lineman Alex Cappa runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 12

Humboldt State offensive lineman Alex Cappa runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) runs onto the field during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
11 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) runs onto the field during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa arrives before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa arrives before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Advertising

Related

gallery

Photo Gallery | Best of New Bengal Ted Karras

Take a look at the best pictures of Ted Karras who was acquired by the Bengals during 2022 Free Agency.
gallery

Photo Gallery | Best of Newly Signed La'el Collins 

Take a look at the best pictures of La'el Collins who was acquired by the Bengals during 2022 Free Agency.
gallery

Photo Gallery | 2022 Free Agency Signings

Take a look at the players the Bengals have signed so far during 2022 free agency.
Advertising