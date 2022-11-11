Taylor-Made Takes: 'There's A Lot Of Confidence," As Bengals Bye At 5-4 Again

Before the Bengals broke for the bye, head coach Zac Taylor chatted with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

GH: The difference between this 5-4 going into the bye compared to last year? It has to be different, right? You guys have been there, done that.

ZT: It might be. We know we've been in this exact position. We know what it took to get to where we wanted to be. I'm not going to say there's a road map because every year can change and we need to take care of our own business to put ourselves in the best position possible come early January. We don't want to worry about other teams.

And so at the end of the day, it's still the midway point. We need to focus on beating Pittsburgh and really going from there. But there is also like, Okay, we've been here and we know what it's going to take and we know that it's a difficult road. But I think there's a lot of confidence there with our group.

GH: That's kind of what Mike Hilton alluded to a little bit. If you guys had started 0-2 last year, things may have been a little different.

ZT: There's a chance. It's hard to say. I think there's just such a confidence in this group. We've got everything we need. We just need to take care of our own business and that's kind of what our mindset is right now.

GH: Everybody was saying after the Carolina game this is the way you want to play, particularly on offense where there was a great mix of run and pass. Did you did you make any sort of a decision to come out the way you did based on Carolina, or was it based on, hey, this is the way we have to play down the stretch?

ZT: There's a mixture. We needed to be efficient on first-and-10, particularly in this game. Not every team you play when you get to second-and-seven is going to blitz you like Carolina does. We did not want to live in that world of getting third-down pressures on second and seven-plus. So it was just, hey, let's find some completions to put us in manageable second downs. Let's run the ball where it's favorable and our shots will come.

We tried to take some shots. We got a false start. Quirky things happened to us where we didn't get to just launch the ball down the field. Those drives we had were time-consuming, 10-play plus drives it felt like.

GH: Both you and running back Joe Mixon said the key was you just kept calling the run. I mean, is it as simple as that?