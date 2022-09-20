Taylor-Made Takes:  "It's An Earned Confidence And Our Guys Know That We'll Get Back On The Right Track"

GH: Getting down quickly makes it hard to not let the defense dictate.

ZT: You're giving them an advantage, but the second part of it is there's still plenty of time left in the game. You've got an opportunity to be patient. You have to adjust to, 'Okay, they have a lead and now here's how they're going to play it until they don't have the lead,' but you've got plenty of time to be able to manage that. I think we've proven that. Unfortunately, we've put ourselves in some holes. We come back and we always give ourselves an opportunity to win. We just haven't kind of punched the ball across the goal line yet to be able to capitalize in either one of these first two games."

GH: Is some of the pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow because the offensive line has not worked together for long?

ZT: It's a combination of a lot of things. I think there's some things that the offensive line did really, really well (Sunday). That's a focus for us, just to continue to grow as a unit. We talk about being complementary as a team, we've got to do a better job of being complementary.

Guys staying onside, not putting us at first-and-15, and not lining up right, not getting an illegal formation on first-and-10. There are just simple things that then lead to us dropping back and throwing the ball versus really good fronts. Those situations you're trying to design to stay out of, and you put yourself there with some unforced errors. Again, I know this is all stuff we can clean up.

GH: How do you think Burrow has played?

ZT: I think he's been good. You look at these drives he put together to tie football games for us and put us in a position to win. He went down the field against Pittsburgh and threw a touchdown pass with two seconds left, and then took us down in overtime and put us in field goal range which unfortunately didn't work out. In this game, in the second half I think we scored in three-of-our-five possessions, which is pretty good. Everyone's focusing on a first half that had limited plays and that's just part of it."

GH: D.J. Reader talked about guys watching video on the plane ride home and staying later Monday. What are you seeing?