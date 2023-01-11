Zac Taylor Brings Historic Bengals Into Playoff Paycor: 'I Expect Our Guys To Come Out On Fire'

On Sunday night in the Wild Card Game against the Ravens (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 5), Zac Taylor becomes the first coach in Bengals history to coach back-to-back opening round home playoff games. He began the week talking to Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson about the electricity that's going to wire Paycor Stadium and the confidence his team has finding the big play.

GH: Are there any advantages or disadvantages to playing a division rival in back-to-back games?

ZT: It's hard to predict what the advantages and disadvantages are because it works in favor of both teams. What I can say is, health-wise we're in a good spot with our team. Ready to go for the playoffs. Our guys, they feel healthy mentally and physically. We've been playing on some six-day weeks with some quick turnarounds so now they get the chance to work on a normal seven-day turnaround. If they've got any soreness, they've got a chance to get through that and be able to get full practices in, so I'm really happy about where our team's at right now.

GH: Emotionally, what about the role team chaplain Vinnie Rey played last week?

ZT: I thought he was very proactive, which was great. Whether it was texting coaches or people around the building making sure they knew that he was around and available. Even with the messaging that he had through text or voice text, all that kind of stuff. Vinny, he's a rock star, we're lucky to have him, and he's made a great impact on people in this building.

GH: What did you take away from this last week with what happened to Damar Hamlin?

ZT: You might not know until you're in another situation of what you take away from this one, to be honest with you. I think what I found is I believe the routine of our week helped the guys because certainly there are distractions there, there's emotions that play into things. Trying to do our best to keep them in our normal routine, allow them to potentially take their mind off of that so whether that's good or bad, I think that's what our team did a good job focusing on.

GH: How do you think the team came out on Sunday, and how do you think they'll come out this Sunday in the Wild Card round?

ZT: I think they came out ready to go. We got up 17-0. Guys in all three phases did a nice job contributing to that. That's a big part of AFC North football as you get control in these games because they're physical. Oftentimes there's not a lot of snaps or possessions, so you've got to win the turnover battle. I was really proud of the way our guys did that. I expect our guys to come out on fire. With the stadium we're going to have, the atmosphere we're going to have Sunday night, it's going to be electric, and our guys are going to embrace it and play their tails off.

GH: That's how it was against the Bills. In your four years here I don't think you had a team come out better than that team did against Buffalo.

ZT: Yeah, they were ready to go. I expect the stage is going to be big and I expect our guys to be ready for it.

GH: Obviously, it's tough to lose right guard Alex Cappa. But you guys sound pretty optimistic about guard Max Scharping.