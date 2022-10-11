Taylor-Made Takes:  'It's On Us To Keep Our Wits About Us' 

GH: How has this year's team responded to tough losses?

ZT: These guys have the right attitude. They watch the tape; they can see how close we are. It's hard to go on the road in this division and pull off a win and we were really close to doing it. Now, we have to quickly refocus and get ready to go on the road again at another tough environment."

GH: It seems like y*ou've built your team in the locker room with the idea of overcoming adversity, like a 2-3 start, right?*

ZT: It's an early part of the season. We are still right in the thick of it. There's no question we still control our own destiny here in the early segment of the season. It's just the way pro football works. You're going to play good teams every week and it's going to come down to one play, here or there. I've got full confidence that we'll be able to make those plays when we need to.

GH: Your defense has been so good. How would you characterize it?

ZT: Stubborn. They've been stubborn in terms of not letting teams get in the end zone. We only had the one play (Sunday), but they're working at it. There's a couple where we got (the ball) out after the whistle that eventually will pay off for us the way those guys are working at it. I think they're doing a nice job.

There's a couple forward progresses where they got the ball out, but it was ruled forward progress. Eventually at some point, those balls come out a tick sooner and create some turnovers. They're working at it.

GH: What did you take from the play of the offense in the second half at Baltimore?

ZT: I think there is confidence with this group that we can find a really good rhythm and be hard to stop regardless of what the teams are going to try to do to us, coverage wise. I think this team's got confidence that way, the offense is particularly that way."

GH: Are the defenses you've faced playing you differently than you expected?

ZT: No. It's an easy recipe. We've just got to be more efficient on first down in the first quarter. That's been the one thing that's kind of bit us. We've been efficient over a course of a game and put us in a good position. In the first quarter we've got to be better on those first downs.

GH: Is part of the plan to be aggressive and come out throwing to get ahead? Then run it?

ZT: It's different. There are RPO's that are being thrown, so those will go down as passes when really, we're trying to take advantage of what the defense is giving us. There's a balance there. We're able to pass with quick screens and it's really just an extension of the running game.