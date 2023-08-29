Zac Taylor's Youngest and Deepest Bengals Plot Next Moves

In the wake of Tuesday's initial roster cut to 53, head coach Zac Taylor and his team are taking the next day to ponder the next move, if any, on his deepest and youngest team in his five seasons on the job.

With just two quarterbacks on the roster and Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow not practicing since July 27 with a strained calf, could the Bengals be in the market for a practice squad quarterback with one of those moves?

"We'll give it 24 hours to see how it all shakes out at the quarterback spot," Taylor said after the cut.

Asked if Burrow is to practice on Wednesday and Thursday before they break for the weekend, Taylor said, "We'll see."

Taylor remained upbeat about him and his new backup Jake Browning.

"I think he has a very healthy body and I'm encouraged by that," Taylor said. "I feel really good about Jake being the No. 2."

The post-COVID practice squad rules allow players like a No. 3 quarterback to be elevated at a moment's notice. It's also those new rules, which allow teams to keep up to six vested veterans on the practice squad, that may take the edge off Tuesday's tough good-byes to valued locker room leader Mike Thomas and special teams staple Stanley Morgan Jr.

Thomas told Bengals.com after Saturday night's preseason finale in Washington that he would return to the squad if asked. Morgan has a similarly good relationship with Taylor and his staff and both could be back as soon as Wednesday at noon, when the practice squad is announced.

"It was a tough conversation, certainly," Taylor said of his fellow Cornhusker Morgan. "He's been a part of four years' worth of teams here and been a part of a lot of ups and downs, so difficult conversation when you're dealing with guys like that. Certainly appreciate Stanley and love Stanley and we'll just continue to see how things shake out these next couple of days.