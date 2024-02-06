Quick Hits: Zac Taylor's Tree Grows In Super Bowl: 'I Want To Do It The Way Zac Is Doing It'; Marvin Lewis Takes Bengals Roots To New Role

LEWIS VEGAS: Taylor's predecessor in Cincinnati, Marvin Lewis, has his own tree (Darrin Simmons, Mike Zimmer, Jay Gruden, Hue Jackson, Paul Guenther), and he's got another branch in new Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

In his new role as assistant head coach of the Raiders (he sees it more as "assistant to the head coach"), Lewis left Las Vegas Sunday as the Super Bowl engulfed the town and he'll return next week after the confetti settles as he continues to help Pierce make the transition from Vegas' interim head coach.

But he'll take plenty of calls from Pierce in the meantime. They had already talked early Monday morning and it reminds him of a certain relationship he had during his 16 seasons in Cincinnati. Maybe he didn't officially have an assistant, but he had a sounding board in Bengals president Mike Brown and his six-plus decades of NFL experience.

"I did have one. He just owned the team," Lewis says of a tandem that spawned four division titles and seven playoff appearances.

"It will be that kind of role. Yeah, I'm Mike, but I'm not the owner. We talked every day and that's what AP and I are doing."

Plenty of mutual admiration. Lewis and Brown still talk often enough. They talked just last week. Bengals vice president Troy Blackburn and Lewis talked the other day. Executive vice president Katie Blackburn reached out a few days ago to inform him of the death of Bill Scanlon, the Bengals' long-time chief financial officer.

The Raiders travel to Cincinnati this coming season and Lewis returns to Paycor Stadium for the first time with another club since he became the Bengals all-time winningest coach. But his first time back in the building after his run ended following the 2018 season came during last year's Ring of Honor ceremony, where he visited with ownership in Brown's office.

"I had so much fun. I'll probably be up in the press box," Lewis says of his return.

Lewis and Pierce, the Giants' Super Bowl linebacker, worked together for four seasons at Arizona State before Pierce left for the Raiders last season in a move they also discussed.

When Pierce became the interim head coach late last year, Lewis joined him after Arizona State's season as a man who has seen and done it all in the NFL. He's got plenty left to give.

"Antonio is a very smart, hard-driving, hard-working guy … I committed to help him in this," Lewis says. "Everybody who spoke with me wanted to make sure that if he got the job full-time, I was still going to be able to be a part of it. It was important to (owner) Mark Davis, (team president) Sandra (Morgan), the alumni involved, Richard Seymour and Ken Herock, on the search committee. It was hard for me to waver at that point.