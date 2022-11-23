Taylor-Made Takes: Titans Playoff Game Rewind Shows "All Three Phases Made Plays"

GH: With the way Joe Burrow, the offensive tackles and the defense played last week in Pittsburgh, that had to have been one of the more complete games since you've been here, don't you think?

ZT: Yeah, I was really pleased with the number of guys that stepped up and finally got their opportunities and made the most of it.

GH: Is this the best the offensive tackles have looked in your time as coach here?

ZT: I think the tackles did a really good job (Sunday). I think the line as a whole has given us everything that we need. I thought they did a great job in the run game, averaging about four yards a carry through the first three quarters. That was the type of production we needed in that game to keep us moving forward and allowed us to get the explosions in the pass game that we got. I just think that unit really has stepped up and did a great job.

GH: As a drop-back passing team, you've hung with that style of play every game and haven't backed off giving the tackles a lot on their plates.

ZT: With the skill talent that we have, we don't want to let teams off the hook by not stressing them as much as we possibly can. And we've shown that we're willing to get under center, hand the ball off 30-plus times a game. We're not afraid to do that if the game calls for that. I think that gives our guys a lot of confidence that we can play a lot of different styles of play.

GH: Do you think it's a matter of the opener basically being a preseason game and now nine weeks later the offensive line is coming together because of time together?

ZT: I think the first week was a collective effort by everybody, myself as a play-caller, just everybody kind of getting our feet underneath us. Unfortunately, we tried to get back in it and had our opportunities and just didn't take full advantage. But that's the young part of the season, and that's just a part of every season as you're growing in the early part. You have to be able to hit your stride at the halfway point and be playing your best football as Thanksgiving nears and I've got a lot of confidence that this team can do that.

GH: When you went for the field goal on fourth-and-one from the 27 on the second drive against the Steelers, is that what we're going to see now with every game virtually a play-off game? Take the sure points?