Zac Taylor On Historic Postseason Success, The Taylor Family Doomsday Scenario And Building A "Forever" Tradition

As he prepares for Sunday's AFC Divisional in Buffalo (3 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) as the winningest postseason coach in Bengals history, head coach Zac Taylor spoke with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

GH: What do wins in back-to-back postseasons mean for your program?

ZT: I think for our own team, our players certainly believe that we're capable of doing anything, but it does confirm, when you're able to win back-to-back division titles, back-to-back years in playoff wins, it's important. It confirms things that you worked for so the players can see those results. Just proud of the way they've approached everything and believed in each other and believed in what we're asking them to do. We'll have these seasons that are really special.

GH: It has to raise the profile of what's going on here in Cincinnati with players and coaches around the league. Media. No flash in the pan.

ZT: I know that this is a first-class organization and first-class fan base. It is nice for other people to see and recognize that, but it's not why we do it. We do it to make those who are part of this team proud. Anything that comes along with that is a nice cherry on top. We do it for our organization, we do it for our fan base and anything that's a byproduct of that is just icing on the cake.

GH: You not only have the most wins for a head coach in Bengals postseason history (four), you have more than Matt LaFleur and Mike Vrabel, as well as the same as Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Any reaction to that?

ZT: We just want to keep it going. Obviously, we've got a tough road one this week and that's all we really pay attention to.

GH: Joe Burrow said last week and he said it again this week that he wants to stay here and that he's got high regard for you, and the window is always open as long as he's here …