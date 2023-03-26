As NFL Coaches Meet Again,  Bengals' Zac Taylor Moves To The Big Kids' Table For Year Five

Zac Adversity Taylor turned out to be the same guy as Zac Postseason Taylor.

"It's not like he grew a superman's cape overnight," says his chief of staff, Doug Rosfeld, who first coached with him seven years ago at the University of Cincinnati. "He can narrow his vision on a specific problem as equally as he can widen it to empower the whole team. The whole locker room. The ability to communicate is the sign of a professional. I've noticed it from the jump with him."

When Taylor sits down Monday morning at the AFC coaches' media breakfast, only three of them have done what Taylor did two months ago when he took his team to back-to-back AFC title games: New England's Bill Belichick, Baltimore's John Harbaugh and Kansas City's Andy Reid. Two Hall-of-Famers and one on the border. Add Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin (closing in on a Canton lock himself) along with Jacksonville's Doug Pederson and Taylor is on that short list of AFC coaches with at least five playoff wins.

"I understand how to do the job better," Taylor says. "I hope people would see the same person from five years ago."

The same what kind of person? Taylor has been known to call himself a nerd. But on second thought . . .

"Nerd would imply book smart and I don't think I am," Taylor says. "Boring is the word I would use. And I am comfortable with that."

Boring is good. His .714 winning percentage in seven playoff games is better than anyone at both coaches' media breakfasts who have coached that many. He may be boring but he isn't a bore as he tries to become the first AFC North coach to win three straight division titles.

Take the recent NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. By day, home of drills and scouts' stopwatches. By night, a mega social gathering for the league and midnight hangers-on and wannabes looking to glimpse the big names. They didn't find Taylor.

Oh, he went out one night for agent Bob Lamont's annual combine dinner but left after about an hour. Another night he ducked out of downtown to have dinner with some league buddies off the grid. But always asleep early because about the time many of the names were getting back from the nights out is about the time his girls are waking him up in Cincinnati.

"I need the sleep," Taylor says. "They've got bunk beds, but don't use them. They sleep in the same bed and when one gets up, the other one gets up and they come to wake me up."

There is a line of demarcation during the offseason and season. During the season, "I get to nothing," involving the kids.

The empathy his staff raves about comes through on those in-season Monday nights. He knows he's not the only one marooned by the season, so he's instituted a 90-minute or so family dinner at the office where he orders pizza and salad as the kids get to run around while the moms visit before the dads go back to the game plan.

"They leave and there's a new set of exuberance and energy for work," Rosfeld says. "He's a human being and he knows he's working with human beings. He treats everybody the same."

But Taylor's offseason? Not boring. Hectic, yes. But far from boring.