Quick Hits: Why Bengals Are December Dominators; Higgins Looks To Tee It Up Again; Defense Looks To Repeat History 11 Years To Day In Pittsburgh

ALL OUT RUN: It seems like the last time the Steelers lost three straight home regular-season games is 11 years to the day of Saturday's game, Dec. 23, 2012, when the Bengals got a winning field goal from Josh Brown with four seconds left in a 13-10 win that was a play-in for the playoffs.

Don't look now, but here are the big, bad Steelers again after losing back-to-back home games to lowly Arizona and New England in something that is pretty close to another play-in game

Except the Steelers quarterback is not Ben Roethlisberger. It's not even Kenny Pickett, who beat them a month ago, 16-10, here at Paycor Stadium in Browning's first NFL start, which roughly seems, well 11 years ago.

Mason Rudolph is making his first start in two years and comes in with five NFL wins in 10 starts, two of them against the 2019 Bengals and in one of those at Paycor, he needed to be rescued by Duck Hodges in the Steelers' 16-10 win.

So Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton, who knocked down three Ryan Finley passes in that game playing for the Steelers, knows exactly what head coach Mike Tomlin is saying this week as the Bengals play their first game without anchor DJ Reader in the middle of their line.

"He's standing in front of his guys (and saying) 'We are going to run the ball right at the Bengals.' Especially without DJ," Hilton said. "I want our guys to be prepared and to get physical. Turn that run back early and make them one-dimensional. Just know it's coming. Obviously, they're going to run the ball downhill. Probably run it 20 25 times. Whether they have success or not, we have to make sure they have no success. Make sure they're one-dimensional and take away what they really want to do."

The Steelers were able to do what they wanted to do to such an extent the last time they played the Bengals that they had their best offensive day in three years with 421 yards, 153 on the ground even with Reader in there.

It's been a season-long challenge for the Bengals, ranked next-to-last defending the run, but they seemed to be rebounding with consecutive sub 100-yard games after playing the Steelers. But when Reader went down last Saturday, the Vikings' 27th-ranked run went for 143 yards.

Yet defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is adamant that his run defenders took a step back. He focuses on two misplays by safety Dax Hill and rookie cornerback DJ Turner II.

"We didn't take a step back. When you break it down, when you analyze it:

"There's a run. We got them backed up and everybody does their job. DJ Turner's there to make the tackle and he doesn't make it and it's 37 yards. There is no gap, there's nothing. It's crack replace. He has to tackle the guy or it's 37 yards," Anarumo said.

"And we don't hit the proper gap for 28 yards. So when you're under pressure and you're out of a gap, you're in trouble. And so those two accounted for 60 some-odd yards. That was more annoying than anything, to be quite honest with you. I'm not sitting here throwing anybody under the bus. DJ knows he has to make that play. Dax knows he has to hit the right gap. It's just something that happened and so we can be better for sure. Those things are easily corrected. It's not a physical issue."

Anarumo remembers how Rudolph beat them in '19. In one game it was with bootlegs and 159 yards rushing. In the other game, it was a lot of that, with Rudolph basically lateralling on simulated runs and was 24 of 28 for 229 yards.

"We're playing one of the storied franchises in the NFL, it's a playoff game. We need it. They need it," Anarumo said. "We just had one of our best walkthroughs (Tuesday) we had all year in terms of guys locked in, communication, everything. And that was my message this morning very firmly. I don't think there's a person in this building that would ever take the Pittsburgh Steelers lightly."

The Bengals are hoping to ride the momentum of the last two snaps in Saturday's overtime with tackles Zach Carter and B.J. Hill stoning the Vikes' QB Sneak with inches to go for a first down. Anarumo said this week he didn't go with a five-man front on the plays because he was thinking back to the fourth-and-one on the Rams' last drive of the Super Bowl and their successful handoff to Cooper Kupp out of the slot on a sweep on the way to the winning touchdown.