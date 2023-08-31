Quick Hits: Bengals Taking It Day-To-Day With Burrow; Ja'Marr Knows The Grind

With their NFL opener in Cleveland ten days away, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is taking them all one at a time when it comes to the status of Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow.

Asked if Burrow's return to practice Wednesday after five weeks dealing with a calf strain meant he was starting the opener, Taylor said, "We're taking it day-to-day right now."

Asked before Thursday's practice if he considers Burrow limited, Taylor said, "We're just taking it day-to-day with how we're going to integrate him in there."

This day, Thursday, sounded like it was going to be a lot like Wednesday. Seven-on-seven, no team.

"It will be very similar," Taylor said.

Taylor did say it looked like Burrow didn't miss much time and, yes, like his players, he felt the Legend of Seamless Joe intensity.

"I thought he looked good. It was good to get him out there," Taylor said. "It certainly energizes the team when you get a chance to get your starting quarterback back there, so I thought he looked good."

It might not be a victory lap quite yet, but Talor tipped his hat to athletic trainers Matt Summers and Nick Cosgray as well as to Joey Boese and his strength and conditioning staff for their hand in getting Burrow this close to Cleveland.

Asked where Burrow's mobility is, he pointed to them.

"I think all that has been part of the rehab plan with Matt and Joey," Taylor said. "They have done a great job monitoring that as it's healing.

NO CALL: New backup quarterback Jake Browing had to smile when he got to work Wednesday, his first day as a member of an active roster the day after the last cut. No, they don't call you to tell you that made the team.

"They call you to cut you," said Browning, who should know since he had been sent to the practice squad every year he'd been in the league. "If they don't call, they don't cut."

No call five seasons after coming out of Washington undrafted validated it all.

"It felt good to be on an active roster," Browning said. "I felt pretty good how my preseason went and all that and what I did in practice. I'm pretty confident with how I'm playing. A lot of hard work paid off."

JA'MARR GETS IT: Hand it to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, gunning for his third straight Pro Bowl in his third season. He's not going to fake it and get all bubbly about another Opening Day.

"I'm not in a rush for nothing. Trust me, man. It's a long season. It's a long hard season at that," Chase said. "I'm not in a rush. I'm going to take my time. Watch the film. Get as much information on the other team as possible."