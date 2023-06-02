A Team Meeting In Zacland, Where Less Is More For Bengals

Welcome to a Bengals team meeting, but don't get too comfortable. The only thing shorter than a Zac Taylor address is on his office mailbox at 1 Paycor Stadium.

"Very efficient information dispensed and there isn't a lot of faffing around," says center Ted Karras, one of his captains who has played more NFL games than anyone on offense. "I would put Zac as the best scheduler I've ever been around."

Taylor, the unassuming fifth-year head coach who has quietly won the most playoff games in Bengals history, is getting rave reviews from current elder statesmen such as Karras and Tyler Boyd and a Ring of Honor member in Ken Anderson for this spring's streamlined but saucy workouts.

In Zacland, less is more. And it transcends the field and floods his locker-room culture that has caught the fancy of the league.

Like Thursday morning's team meeting, a once-a-week agenda item during voluntaries scheduled for ten minutes but probably won't make it. In this one, Taylor went all of three minutes, shorter than most of Joe Burrow's scoring drives. The rest belonged to head athletic trainer Matt Summers for a rousing rendition of the sprawling new-look training room the Bengals see come training camp.

(Summers' description of the recovery ward earned some happy table pounding.)

"The schedule with the report dates, guardian hats, and Matt Summer's overview of the training room renovations," clicks off Doug Rosfeld, Taylor's chief of staff. "Zac just wanted to let them know some positions are going to have to wear the caps in training camp but not now.

"Very concise. Straightforward. Three to five minutes. Some are a little longer. Come in, get together one time, but speak the culture and get to know each other and that's it."

Like last week, which was a bit lighter but had a certain design. Taylor had Rosfeld put together some informational slides.