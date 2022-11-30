Taylor-Made Takes: "I Don't Even Have To Ask. I Know Our Fans Are Going To Show Up.'

GH: I heard somebody somewhere on national radio say Burrow played OK but didn't have a great game and I'm, thinking, hey, wait a minute, he played as well if not better than when he goes for 480. Some huge third-down throws and took care of the ball on the road against a tough defense. What more do you want?

ZT: That just sounds like people who didn't watch the game, because his incompletions mostly were covered. They were really impossible completions. That's what Tennessee does. They do a great job of mixing and matching their coverages. They had some of our concepts pretty wired. They did a good job of that. That's why they haven't given up 20 points in regulation since week two against the Raiders. He was smart sometimes and burned the ball when he needed to burn the ball, and that's just the way it was.

GH: The thing about Joe to me is he can play so many different styles. He can be a game manager and a fireworks guy and everything else in between.

ZT: think it's worthwhile to look at. You can say 'game manager.' It was more 'completion play mindset.' But the times we asked him to throw the ball over 15 yards, I can't think of one incompletion that we had. The opportunities that were there, he took them. And he was perfect when he went after it that way. That's what we needed to be able to get those chunks moving the ball. He came through for us.

GH: What do you mean by completion play mindset?

ZT: Completion play mindset. They make their, 'Hey, I'm not giving up explosives.' It's not a game where you get to bomb the ball down the field like some times we like to do, but when the opportunities presented themselves, he took advantage of it and was perfect.

GH: To go 3-1 without Ja'Marr Chase, does that say something about the building as a whole?

ZT: Yeah, it speaks to everybody believing that even without some of our best players, we still are going to be in a position to win. It's a credit to everybody that brings in the players, that we've identified the right guys that can step up to fill the role when needed. Whether that's Trayveon Williams or Jay Tufele or Trenton Irwin, all these guys. They're here for a reason and people stood on the table for them at one time or another, and they're here helping us win games.

GH: If there's one thing that comes out of November, it's that this team has shown it has depth, don't you think? P.J. Combs (director of media relations) saw a great NFL Network graphic before last Sunday's game. At that point last season after ten games, you had the same record and pretty much the same points per game and points allowed per game and passer rating to nearly the decimal point. Has the biggest difference this year been the play of the bench?

ZT: I think so, and I think it's just guys having one more year in our system that are playing in those backup roles. We've probably had a couple more injuries maybe than we had last year, so guys were called to step up. But, yeah, I agree. We're in a good place with the 69-man roster. You add the practice squad as part of your roster, that's different than in years past because of the standard elevations. We feel comfortable calling on any of them.