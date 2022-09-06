Taylor-Made Takes: 'We're In A Very Positive Place'

With his defending AFC champions prepping for Sunday's opener with the Steelers (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) at Paycor Stadium, head coach Zac Taylor took a timeout to speak with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

GH: The decision not to play the starters in the preseason, has that evolved from what you've seen during your tenure? There was no preseason in 2020 because of COVID and Joe Burrow basically hasn't played at all in the last two preseasons. Were those the leading factors?

ZT: There are a mixture of things that lead to the decision. I don't think it was one thing. I might feel different next year with the type of team we have. So you just take it training camp by training camp and see how our guys practice the first couple of weeks before we decided what to do that first game. We felt they were far enough along to where I didn't need to put those guys out there and here we are. They're fresh and they're ready to go and we'll see how they handle it.

GH: Not a lot of tackling to the ground, but that seems to be where training camps are now.

ZT: It's possible some teams get a couple of more reps than others. At the end of the day I think we've got an experience group on defense that will do good job with the physical portion of things. We'll find out on Sunday.

GH: You have to happy where you are health wise. The thinking seems to be if you can get to the gate in this league with your people, you've got a shot.

ZT: We're in a good spot. I think our guys did a great job taking care of themselves. We're in a great spot health wise.

GH: What did you come out of the preseason feeling good about? Where maybe you had a little bit of a concern, but after the preseason you had a really good feeling about it?

ZT: I think how the new guys have integrated themselves. Whether you're talking about the offensive linemen, Hayden (Hurst), Dax Hill. All the guys coming back from injury have really been as good as we could have hoped. Talking about Logan (Wilson) and Tee (Higgins) and guys like that. We're in a very positive place.

GH: What does it say about your locker room that they chose for captains one newcomer in center Ted Karras and safety Michael Thomas after he got picked up in the middle of last season?