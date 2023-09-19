Quick Hits: Zac Cautious on Joe Burrow; Mixon And OL Draw Praise; Bengals Defense Adjusting To Young DBs; Deep Thoughts

LOU'S LYRICS: Anarumo isn't happy his unit is ranked last in rushing. But after finishing seventh last year and fifth the year before, he doesn't see it as a trend, either.

"There's always concern when we've given up as many yards as we have. But it's still the same players in place and we've been top five in the league," Anarumo said. "I would be really concerned if I saw guys getting knocked off the ball and this, that, and the other thing, I'm not seeing that. So we've just have to fit these things better."

Taylor chalked it up to playing two of the best running teams in the NFL in games they fell behind.

"We got them the first two weeks of the season. We haven't played with the lead and that's complementary football," Taylor said. "That's the offense not doing a good enough job getting points on the board in the first two drives to take pressure off the defense where teams aren't playing with a ten-point lead against two great rushing teams that can then lean on the run. There's no overreaction for me in terms of assessing our rush defense when you look because there's a lot of really good stuff there. And if we can play with a lead, which we plan on doing, then it really limits the other team's ability to just lean on the run like they have."

CAM-OBJ: Anarumo decided to travel sophomore cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on canny veteran Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and he was rewarded with a solid effort. Everyone knows he was wrongly flagged while covering OBJ in the end zone since he was the guy that got pulled down. Before Beckham exited with an ankle injury late in the first half, he finished with three catches for 29 yards.

CTB did give up a 15-yard slant early.

"It was a slant on the back side and we were in Cover Three and I bailed out (at the line of scrimmage)," Taylor-Britt said. "At that point I changed it up and got on him tighter."

Taylor-Britt played all but one of the 74 snaps, while the other cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, went from playing about half the snaps last week to 73% Sunday in his climb back from ACL rehab, while rookie DJ Turner played 32%.