Game Within The Game: Young Bengals Special Teamers Expect It All From Harbaugh's Ravens

(By the way, Simmons thought Jones made the right call on his first NFL return, a ball he caught at the six and took to the 14: "He did the right thing catching it. A 57-yard punt with 4.2 hang time. He had plenty of room. Just get up field quicker.")

"I thought the rookies did OK. OK," Simmons said. "The whole group has to understand that we have to feel the flow of the game. You're always looking to create a spark. But, at the very least, there's always the need to make sure it's a positive play."

Of course, everyone knows Harbaugh is going to come after Simmons' kids. Especially the kids.

"I expect to see everything. Everything. As a coach, that's what I would do if I saw a rookie," said 22-year-old safety Jordan Battle, who played the first game of his life Sunday as the quarterback of the punt team and made the tackle on his first NFL return. "I always get put in positions where I had to do tough things. The moment can't be too big for you."

Sunday certainly wasn't XL for Battle. But that's why Simmons put him in there. "We trust him with the calls. Smart kid," says Princeton's Iosivas, who should know.

When Simmons listened to Battle in the Bengals' 18-minute interview at the NFL scouting combine back in March, he knew he was staring at a future NFL personal protector, the man who calls the signals on a punt. Battle played plenty of high-level special teams at Alabama, but never was he the PP. He was a tackle.

"Smart guy who sees things and can adjust," Simmons said. "I thought he did a good job. I thought he was poised. He did a good job controlling the punt play. To punt ten times, to make ten calls, is a big deal for a rookie. I thought he did fine."

Plus, Battle has the luxury of being tutored by safety Mike Thomas, the incumbent who has led the punt team in seven playoff games the last two seasons. He's on the practice squad now and working daily with Battle. After watching Battle hug the line of scrimmage much of Sunday, Thomas reminded him, "Every PP needs an apex. Make sure you can see the field."

"I thought he responded well," Thomas said. "Look at all the different rushes he had to deal with. Ten of them and he got everybody lined up. They tested us. They got our young guys one-on-one in space. Things to clean up, but a good start."

That's what surprised Battle the most. How aggressive and physical the Browns were up front even in their "punt safe," looks where they kept everybody in.