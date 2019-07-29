WRs Get Their Shots

"I felt pretty comfortable in that area. I try to keep everybody around me motivated and confident," Boyd said. "If they drop the ball or something, it's cool, bro. You just make the next play. I just want to make sure no one puts their head down. Just continue to go out there and make plays."

Remember, except for those 45 minutes on the field Saturday, Green hasn't lined up on the line of scrimmage since Dec. 2, so that's been status quo lately. And Dalton was throwing to somebody who was catching it. Voice of the Bengals Dan Hoard had him 12 of 14 in 11-on-11 and seven of eight in seven-on-seven.

"I feel pretty comfortable with it because during OTAs A.J. was kind of limited and John was still going through some things," Boyd said. "Josh, CC and Alex, a lot of the guys, we've been preparing with just us the whole time. Just building our chemistry with Andy. I feel pretty comfortable with Josh and any other guy out there. It's hard to fill A.J.'s shoes, but if we can get guys like Josh to continue to make plays like he's doing, I believe we'll be fine."

They'll certainly get their chances. Bicknell, who would probably give back all 30 pounds he lost during summer vacation if he had Green for the opener in Seattle, likes that his receivers are fluent in the offense and know what to do. Taylor mentioned the same thing.

"The back end of that receiver room, other than our three guys who have typically been starters, I think have really shown great attention to detail," Taylor said. "Those guys have really come out. Obviously I notice it a little bit more. I've been in the receiver room before, so those guys, I tend to keep an eye on. I've been really impressed, really, with everybody in that room these first two days. Their attention to detail has been great. The mental errors have been extremely few and they've really competed and caught a lot of balls. Done a good job through the first few days but they've got to keep that up."

Erickson says Taylor's offense gives everyone a shot because it highlights versatility and has everyone doing everything. For instance, Auden Tate, last year's 6-5 rookie camp phenom, learned the Z receiver position during the spring to go with playing X last season. Erickson, the most productive of the players behind Green, Boyd and Ross (38 career catches on 11 yards per), is not just a slot man in this set.

"There are all kinds of things we do in the run game and everyone is asked to do that. Not just one or two positions, it's all three," Erickson said. "Guys are moving all over with condensed splits, wide splits, motion, jet sweeps, faking jet sweeps, everyone is really involved in the blocking scheme. We're really involved in everything."