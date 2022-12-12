Bengals Notebook: 'You Can Do Whatever You Want When You've Got Nine Back There'; Flea-Flicker TD Shows How Bengals Stuck With Plan; Offense Salutes D's Gem

AFC NORTH JOE: We've seen Seamless Joe and Running Joe and Heisman Joe and Tom Brady Joe and 500-yard Joe and on Sunday we were treated to Burrow's rendition of winning an absolutely necessary December division game without three of his top four receivers. The offense that had been so good in the four-game winning streak didn't get into the red zone until the second quarter as Burrow, second in NFL completion percentage, missed two of his first seven passes and 12 of 21 in the first half.

But Burrow got into sync with Irwin and Taylor long enough to hit nine of his 12 passes in the second half. It marked his lowest passer rating (85.3) in a win during his career, even lower than the 86.5 in last year's AFC title game win in Kansas City.

This was Improv Joe, too. He scrambled for two first downs on third down and then with the Bengals in the red zone in the last two minutes of the first half and leading, 7-3, he killed the Browns when he converted a third-and-10 scrambling out of the pocket again. When it looked like he was going to keep it and go, cornerback Greg Newsome III broke off Irwin to get him and Irwin was open for a 13-yard gain that made a touchdown possible.

"Whenever we play those guys, they're so good on the defensive front," Burrow said. "I always go in expecting to have to make some plays with my legs and get out of the pocket. Trenton did a great job of just finding some space. I talk about it all the time with him, he just makes opportunities for himself. I got it in his hands and he went and got the first down for us."

NO FLEAS ON JOES: Irwin confirmed it. The TD pass off the flea flicker was the widest open he's ever been for any pass. The play was an example of how the coaches didn't let the injuries blow up their basic plan. The Browns get nosy in the running game with their safeties and it was a play they put in during the week. It was such a priority they were going to run it even if Higgins wasn't out there.

"They just came down screaming. That's usually how their safeties do it," Mixon said.

The guy was Irwin and he hadn't repped the play all week.

"Everyone has seen a flea flicker. You know what to do," Irwin said. "It was a freebie. That was a gift. Sometimes you overthink it, but you just make a play. I've been catching balls my whole life."

On first-and-10 from the Browns 45, Burrow handed to Mixon and sure enough the safety got nosy. During a blitz no less.

"It was Tee throughout the week. That just goes to show that Trenton Irwin studies his stuff and knows every position," Burrow said. "He's going to get thrown in there if somebody goes down, so credit to him. We were running the ball well at that point, that's why it ended up working."

Mixon, on his way to 96 yards on seven yards a pop, wanted to make sure he gave Burrow a good tight spiral back after he took the handoff.

"You have to sell the run. I just pressed a little bit (toward the line)," Mixon said. "Usually I spin the ball. If it's wobbly, Joe might drop it, so I try to spin it as perfectly as I can. It was well executed all the way around."