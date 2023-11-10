Quick Hits: With Higgins Out And Chase? Bengals Have Depth In History; D-Line To Sample Rotation Without Hubbard

"It's what I do. I'm ready whenever and where ever they need me," Irwin said after Friday's practice. I've played everywhere in this offense. X. Z. Y (slot)."

That's the basic idea. Every receiver knows every spot.

"You can move everybody around. That's the benefit of how we organize the (offense)," Taylor said. "Put people's names on different plays and try to play them to their strengths.

"We need these guys to be smart when they come in here. They can't really struggle to learn one position because we're going to ask them to play multiple positions. And especially the way we've drafted that receiver, we have three starters. We weren't drafting a guy to walk in the door and start. And so your chance to get on the field has to be backing up multiple positions."

Although Taylor has his two top receivers hurt, there's one advantage he has over the Cleveland game. He's been able to adjust since Wednesday afternoon, when Higgins got hurt. Another advantage is wide receivers coach Troy Walters, who always seems to find guys to produce. He's never coached without both Chase and Higgins, but they are 2-1 in games Higgins doesn't play (excluding the 2021 finale) and 3-1 without Chase.

"Number one, he played the position. So he's an incredibly disciplined human being as it is and played the position, so knows the nuances of it," Taylor said of Walters' strengths. "He didn't exactly have the physical traits stacked his way. He had to make the most of what he got. And his standard's really high. He's really got an elite group of receivers, but he pushes him. He's not afraid to push them.

"I think they respect that about him. The younger guys see that, see kind of the standard they're held to, and they know they've got live up to that as well."

In Arizona last month, Chase set the Bengals record with 15 catches, accounting for 192 yards. So keep an eye on rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. The 6-3, 205-pound Iosivas had a career-high 26 snaps in that game, along with his first NFL catch for nine yards. He's played 27 snaps in the next three games, but also caught his first two touchdown passes with a Higgins-like presence in the red zone.