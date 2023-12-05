Bengals Pregame Hits: With Taylor-Britt Shelved, Another Rookie On-Deck For Young Secondary; Inactives

Dec 04, 2023 at 07:35 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

120423-Warm-Ups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. _ The Bengals like the depth in a young secondary that has drawn rave reviews this season.

More evidence surfaced before Monday night's game here against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in the wake of placing No. 1 cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve with what could be a season-ending ankle injury.

 The only practice squad move came at quarterback when they signed AJ McCarron to the active roster. No move at cornerback, where seventh-round pick DJ Ivey sits behind starters Chidobe Awuzie and another rookie, second-rounder DJ Turner. They've also been big fans of Jalen Davis backing up Mike Hilton in the slot for three years.

Ivey, who opened up eyes during an impressive training camp, has played just four snaps from scrimmage in five games. He's played in the last three games and has taken a total of 70 special teams snaps and has a tackle.

The Bengals also like their versatility back there. Hilton has roamed at safety at times this season and last year most of safety Dax Hill's rookie snaps came at slot cornerback.

SLANTS AND SCREENS: With Chase Brown back playing his second game, running back Chris Evans is inactive. So is everybody who was inactive last week against the Steelers: Offensive linemen D'Ante Smith and Trey Hill, defensive tackle Jay Tufele, and linebacker Devin Harper …

McCarron's last NFL pass came in the 2020 season finale for the Texans against Tennessee …

His last Bengals' pass came nearly six years ago on Dec. 17, 2017 against Mike Zimmer's Vikings …

Head coach Zac Taylor sent a defensive message with his game captains: Hilton, nose DJ Reader, and edge Sam Hubbard ...

