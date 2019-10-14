Wilson's All-Out Effort Falls A Yard Shy 

It was an illegal touch instead of a recovery. But because of the rule change last year, which prevents the kicking team from a running start or loading one side, that may be the closest anyone ever comes to converting an onside kick. Bullock got off a great kick. Wilson got a great jump.

"Onsides are so different now that you can't have a five-yard approach," said fellow safety special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem. "The numbers are down. The percentages for a recovery are down. It's a tough play. It was well executed. We just needed one more yard."

Hasn't that become the mantra of an 0-6 season? Just one more yard. One more play. One more something. On Sunday, Wilson did exactly what he did in the Saturday practice. Same kick. Same jump. Same catch.

Just one more yard.

That was after he ran for 92 yards to open the game, stunning the Ravens' top-ranked kick cover team anchored by Hall-of-Fame kicker Justin Tucker's clever placements. Throw in last week's 52-yarder and Wilson is gunning for the AFC crown.

"Brandon is a heck of a returner. He's fast, he's strong. He's explosive," Fejedelem said. "Darrin drew up the script.

"We had a great plan. You guys saw it today. (Tucker) had his 1,000th point. He's the best kicker in the league. Hands down. He just puts that thing on the goal line, one yard in, one yard out. They've been hammering people in there. We just knew we'd have great opportunities."