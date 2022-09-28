Willie Anderson Steps Into Bengals Ring Of Honor Passing It Forward

Willie Anderson, the greatest right tackle of the turn-of-the-century NFL, steps into the Bengals Ring of Honor Thursday night carrying the torch that has been passed along the royal line of the Bengals offensive line.

Or maybe "The Club," is a better name for it.

That's the name his line coach, Paul Alexander, gave Anderson's pioneering technique. The one he passed on to a rookie drafted a decade after him. That kid from LSU, Andrew Whitworth, now in his first year of retirement, just happens to be at Paycor Stadium as a member of the Amazon crew streaming Thursday's game (8:15 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9) against the Dolphins.

In a Ring of Honor irony, it was Anderson's voice from the 2006 rookie season that blared into Whitworth's helmet for that last reach-down-into-your-guts drive of his career in the last Super Bowl. Down four points to, of all teams, the Bengals of Big Willie, Big Whit, Anthony and Joe Walter, Whitworth knew this was it.

From his Rams own 21 with 6:13 left in 16 seasons.

"Every time I was in that situation, even the Super Bowl, that's the first voice I thought of in my head from when I was a rookie," Whitworth says. " 'Listen dude, ignore everything. The noise, the environment and just block the guy.' He was great at

that. That's one of the things Willie always talked about. Kind of like, 'clear the mechanism,' from Love of the Game. Just block your guy and block out everything else … Being around Willie and just how chill and relaxed he was and how he had a process to every day and every week, broke down rushers week in and week pout … Truly becoming a professional. He taught me how to do that. How to become pro. 'I have a system Monday through Sunday to get to the game.'

"I can always remember Willie teaching me, linemen can't be emotional. You can't react in those moments (when the game is out of hand). You have to see those moments as, 'Hey, I've got my own game I'm playing right now and I'm going to win in this moment.' Really almost check yourself out from the disappointment of being down in the game or up in a game. I just need to be at my best at this moment. Those are things I always thought about throughout my career."

Anderson passed it on because Joe Walter, a 12-year right tackle when Anderson was the 10th pick in the 1996 draft, passed it on to him. It was Walter who followed Anderson into the Spinney Field parking lot after a tough week and commanded, 'Hey Rook, you can't go in the tank, we need you," and Anderson was taking his job.