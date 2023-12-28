Bengals Franchise Right Tackle Willie Anderson Makes Pro Football Hall of Fame Finals For Third Straight Year

For the third straight year, Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson has reached the finals of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Modern Era balloting for the 2024 class.

Anderson, the first right tackle to be named to three straight All-Pro first teams in 30 years during his dozen seasons in Cincinnati, is one of 15 names revealed Wednesday night.

The list includes first-time eligibles Antonio Gates, the Chargers' undrafted Kent State tight end who went to eight straight Pro Bowls, and Julius Peppers, the Panther's dangerous pass rusher who is the only NFL player with at least 100 sacks and more than 10 interceptions.

The only other offensive lineman on the list is first-time finalist and four-time All-Pro guard Jahri Evans, best known for his 11 seasons with the Saints, in his second year of eligibility.

Only wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne (five) and defensive end Jared Allen (four) have been to more finals than Anderson. Anderson, who retired after starting in the 2008 AFC Championship Game following his one season with the Ravens, is in his 11th year of Hall eligibility. Of the 15 finalists, only cornerback Eric Allen (18) and safety Darren Woodson (16) have been eligible longer. Safety Rodney Harrison is also 11 years eligible.

Peppers, fourth on the all-time career sack list, is one of seven of the top eight career sackers Anderson blanked. He also didn't give up a sack to Jared Allen, 12th on the career sack list.

In the Pro Football Focus total grades, Anderson rates ahead of recent Hall of Fame linemen Orlando Pace, Steve Hutchinson, Alan Faneca, Will Shields, and Kevin Mawae. Anderson also compares favorably to the two most recent Hall tackles, Tony Boselli in 2022 and Joe Thomas last year.

"His blue (best) years, his position ranks, his longevity, he's a Hall-of-Famer. The answer is Willie Anderson is a Hall-of-Famer. His numbers match up to everybody else who is in," says Mike Giddings, head of the long-time NFL scouting service Pioneering Pro Scout, Inc. "Boselli's first five years are a dominant blue. Joe Thomas was a consistent player, but not as blue as Willie."