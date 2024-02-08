Quick Hits: Like Boomer, Purdy Puts NFL Passing Title On Line Vs. Legend; The Chief Who Channels a Bengal; Why J.J. Watt Admires Trey Hendrickson

LAS VEGAS _ Bengals Ring of Honor member Boomer Esiason, once again at a Super Bowl as a member of CBS' The NFL Today, grudgingly admits it sounds familiar.

That was after he said, "No questions about Super Bowl XXIII."

Here is the NFL's highest-rated passer for the season and big-play artist in 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy going into a Super Bowl against an all-time great who already has two rings in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It will be recalled in the Super Bowl that shall not be numbered, Esiason, like Purdy, took the NFL passing title into a showdown with the GOAT grazing in that era for his third Super Bowl ring in 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.

"I interviewed Brock yesterday," Esiason said here Tuesday. "He's calm, poised, confident. It's not too much for him. He'll be fine.

"He's got to be the dragon slayer. He has to go against their guy who is one of the best-ever and he has to live up to the legacy of the 49ers quarterbacks. He's got a lot on his plate."

Asked just how tough it is to slay the dragon, Esiason flickered a smile. Montana turned out to be a fire-eater who torched the Bengals' 16-13 lead in the last drive to swipe a game Esiason had him on the ropes for much of that steamy, swampy night in Miami.

"I don't know," Esiason said. "I was three minutes and 30 seconds away from finding out."

When it comes to experience, Esiason had three more years and 38 more starts under him than Purdy has going into his joust with what is turning into another NFL Arthurian legend.

And the chief engineer of Sam Wyche's No Huddle offense resoundingly defends Purdy.

"The reason he led the league in passing was the same reason I led the league in passing. Yards per attempt," Esiason said. "That means completing a lot of passes and gaining a lot of yards with those completions. That's why this whole nonsense of game manager and system quarterback is total B.S. Especially when it comes from ex-quarterbacks who couldn't handle this offense."

Purdy racked up 9.6 yards per on his 444 throws, second only to Kurt Warner's 9.9 with the 2000 Greatest Show on Turf Rams and tied with Ryan Tannehill and Chris Chandler. Matt Ryan, Esiason's CBS teammate, averaged 9.3 in his MVP season of 2016. Then came Esiason's 9.2 on 388 tosses in his MVP year of 1988, matched by Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers in their MVP seasons of 2004 and 2011, respectively.

And Esiason says he'll need every yard against Mahomes, a guy he believes has become greater even those his numbers haven't.

"We're in the midst of a dynasty. It was the Patriots from (2001) to whenever Tom (Brady) left (2019). Now it's the Chiefs dynasty in the Mahomes era. He's not been spectacular, but he's been brilliant."

He points to the play in the AFC title game in Baltimore that kept the clock rolling in the Chiefs' scoreless second half and put it out of reach. Instead of draining time with a run on third-and-nine, Mahomes wanted a pass. The coaches gave him a play with three in-cuts out of a seven-man protection they had discussed the night before for a key moment. The 32-yarder to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling put the title away.

"That's being a game manager. He's on top of his game and you can't shake him," Esiason said. "The last time I saw him shaken was against Tampa."