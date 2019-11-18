What Zac Taylor Said About Third-Down Efficiency, Tyler Boyd And Big Plays

Do you talk with Finley about getting the football to the playmakers on your team?

"There's an extent of that. I wouldn't say that covers the whole passing game. There are some times you want to think 'players, not plays,' late in the game. That's just part of experience. That's a part of getting a feel for everything. I expect Ryan to have a great career ahead of himself, and he's going to learn a lot of those things. Unfortunately, sometimes there are some growing pains in that as well."

How long does it take for a QB to build rapport with a receiver?

"You need to get as many reps as you can. We have a game in six days. We just have to make sure that with the plays we have in the plan, we rep them enough so that everyone feels comfortable and knows where the ball should go. At the same time, (Oakland) played with pretty good leverage on (Boyd) sometimes and had another guy attributed to him. You can't always force balls to guys. We just need to do better managing the plan overall as a coaching staff and executing it as players, particularly on third down. That's where it really hurt us."

Do you have an update on WR Auden Tate's injury?

"Auden is in concussion protocol. He has a cervical strain as well. He was on the plane last night. I was able to talk to him, and he can do all that stuff. He'll be in the concussion protocol."

If the passing game continues to struggle, would you consider going back to Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback?

"Ryan is our starter this week against Pittsburgh, and I have a hard time looking beyond that. He's going to give us an opportunity to win this week."

Do you feel like you have to insert more passing plays into the game plan in order to fully evaluate Finley?

"We just want a win. We were in position to give ourselves an opportunity to win that game because we were running the ball so well. There were some big plays we left on the field – big plays that were killer. If we just made a couple of those, it would have potentially been a different outcome. But we didn't. We're trending in the right direction. The run game is going to give us a chance to win some games down the stretch. Our guys have a really good rhythm up front. Joe (HB Joe Mixon) and Gio (HB Giovani Bernard) have pretty good rhythm when they're getting those touches. That's something we need to continue to build off of."

Is Finley playing because you think he gives the team the best chance to win?

"We wouldn't play Ryan if we didn't feel like he didn't give us a chance to win the game. He wouldn't be on the field. I see enough really encouraging things from him, whether it's his preparation over the course of the week, how he's practicing, the difference between week two to week one, in a lot of those areas. You can see his confidence starting to grow. Now he's playing difference styles of defenses each week. Each one gives you certain things, and other things that would frustrate you and you need to learn from. I'm encouraged by what his approach has been the last few weeks and the steps he's taking. It's not always going to show up in every rep in every single game. I feel comfortable with where we're at with him."

When looking at the tape against the Raiders, do you wish you would have run the ball more often?

"We had an unbelievable amount of errors on our (naked bootlegs) last night. It was very frustrating. There were some that we thought we had pretty good opportunities on that we made some errors on. The hard part is, there were some times in the fourth quarter where we were thinking, 'All right, we just need to run the ball.' We're running the ball well, and then we get a minus-two, we got in some tough spots there. We need to find the balance of running the ball and staying one step ahead. We can't just let them tee off on us in the run game. (We needed to) call a play-action or something to get some rhythm. There's that balance, like there is in any game. We had our opportunities. We drove the ball down to the 20-something yard-line with however-many minutes left to play, so we were doing the things that would have put ourselves in position to win. We just ultimately didn't get it done, and that was very frustrating."

What does a quarterback need to be able to do to be successful in your system?

"Not just in this offense, but in any offense in this league, first of all, they need to be smart enough to understand both sides of the football — what we're trying to get accomplished with your teammates, and what the defense is trying to present to you. (Then,) do you elevate the players around you? Do you give them that sense that, 'Hey, there are always plays on the table here with this guy in charge — he's going to make me a better football player'? And then, accuracy and anticipation. Those are things that go hand-in-hand. If you're going to play in this league, you need to be accurate and you need to throw with anticipation. Those are the challenges, the anticipation portion of things, for young quarterbacks. There are good defensive backs (in the NFL), and sometimes the coverage is really tight and it's a small window. You just need to trust your feet, understand what the timing looks like. Sometimes it doesn't always look great. You just need to throw it out there and let your guy go make a play. Those are the challenges. The big thing you're looking for from your guy is toughness. Can he take a hit and respond? What's his pop-up game like? When gets hit and gets off the ground, how quick does he pop up? The guys feed off of that. Those are all traits that Ryan has (and) Andy has. That's why those guys are in this building and play quarterback for us."

Is there something you can do within your scheme to create more separation for receivers?

"That's what we're trying to do every week — to give our guys as much separation to give our guys the best chance we can. We need to keep working toward it."

Is it possible to vertically threaten a defense without having a specific deep threat at receiver?

"You need to utilize your play-actions and double-moves when you can. Give them a technique advantage when you can, as well. Those are the things we go through every single week and try to find the best ways get the ball down the field. It's hard. You see the long drives that we've put together over the last few weeks. The three-and-outs have been minimal, if you look at the rest of the league. That's not something we're really struggling with. It's the big plays that need to come for us. We'll just keep being creative with our approach there."

Offensively, what went wrong on third-down plays against Oakland?

"Like I said, I think it was a little bit of everything. Sometimes it was the protections, sometimes it was (not) catching a ball that was catchable, and sometimes it was the read. Everything played a part in all of our lack of conversions on that side of the ball."

What went wrong on third downs defensively against Oakland?

"On defense, you need to play with the right technique. When we're double-teaming guys, you need to help inside sometimes. It was poor technique. You saw them beat us on a lot of crossers that shouldn't have been completions. We should have been in position to make those plays. They made some great throws and catches, too. You need to give your hats-off to Carr (Oakland QB Derek Carr) and some of those receivers. They made some really good plays. It wasn't good enough on either side of the ball on third down."

Does the thought of an 0-16 season worry you?