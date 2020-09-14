What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Said After The Week 1 Game Against The Chargers

What did Joe Burrow do down the stretch in your eyes?

"We believe in him. There's never any doubt on that. He verified what we already knew. We felt like our offense should be more explosive than it was today, especially in the first half. We found a better rhythm in the second half. But that's what we want going into the game. It just took us a while to get going."

You had two fourth-down stops, but turnovers were key, weren't they?

"(Turnovers) killed us. We went into the second half saying, 'If we're going to win the turnover battle, we're going to win the game.' And it didn't work out that way. Hats off to the Chargers, but that's disappointing."

What are your initial takeaways from Joe Burrow's performance in his debut?

"Some good, and some things we have to improve on. There were some missed opportunities but overall, he kept his composure. He moved onto the next snap, which is important. He made some critical plays down the stretch that put us in position to tie or win the game. I thought his decision-making overall was really good — where he went with the ball. In the first half, he was running for his life there. We did a better job of minimizing that in the second half."

What did you do to minimize that? How nervous were you about him taking those hits?

"There are some ways that you want to attack them (the Chargers). Unfortunately, that puts you in some one-on-one situations. We had some plans to help those guys, and we did as best we could. That's two of the best edge rushers in the NFL. If you're going to keep two or three receivers out, it's going to be a long day. We tried to help those (linemen) the best we could. I thought they really rebounded nicely in the second half."

Was Burrow's TD on the QB draw a called play or audible?

"He audibled it. He saw the look he wanted."

What were your thoughts on the nullified A.J. Green touchdown?

"It was a tough one. It was a tough view for me to see."

Your run defense was an issue last year. The Chargers rushed for 155 yards today. What did you see today?

"We had some missed tackles. I know in the second half those showed up. In the first half they did a nice job, and gave up only one play there in the two-minute drill that led to a field goal. But for the most part, we put them in some tough spots with those turnovers. We left them on the field for a long time, and that's when a rush defense wears down. They had to keep going back out there."

Did Randy Bullock hurt himself or get a cramp?

"I have not heard yet."

On the last play to A.J. Green, it looked like two guys making a play ...

"That's what it looked like."

Joe Burrow struggled in the first half. What did he do better in the second?

"Our whole offense struggled in the first half. I wouldn't put that on one person by any stretch. There were a lot of plays he was running for his life; getting hit, trying to get the ball out of his hands. I wouldn't say it was a struggle (for just him)."

It seemed like you won the field position battle in the first half ...

"That's the most disappointing part of the game. Our defense and special teams won the field position battles. We didn't capitalize on it on offense. We had some opportunities in the third quarter that we didn't connect on. That's what it comes down to."

What was your view of Burrow's interception?

"I had a great view — he was trying to make a play, and Melvin Ingram made an outstanding play. For a defensive end to peel like that and then bring the ball off, it was a heck of a play. Joe would like to have that play back, I'm sure."

It looked like Jonah Williams almost blocked him so well that Ingram just decided to peel off ...

"That's wise by Jonah."

What was communication like with Joe Burrow during the game?

"I usually talk to him through (quarterbacks coach) Dan Pitcher. It may not look like it, but we're having all of these conversations through the headset."

Was the last timeout you took in the fourth quarter a communication issue?

"Yeah, it was a critical third down. If we don't get that third down because we're unsure of what play we're running, we're in trouble. It felt like a critical down and distance where we had to get the right play off."

What offensive adjustments did you make in the second half?

"We just settled down. We were doing some silly things. And it was a different person on each play. It was two pre-snap penalties just when we were getting momentum, and some other things. We did a better job of settling down in the second half."

Did you consider taking one more shot at the end-zone at the end of the game?

"Getting bumped back there with the rush that they can get you with, (if you) take a sack there then the game's over. We wouldn't get the chance to tie it. We felt like we had the momentum heading into overtime."

What are your thoughts on the deep shots that appeared to be a bit off?

"We have to capitalize on them. There's plays there to be made, we have great players. We just have to connect on them."

What does it say about Joe Burrow to have the interception, and then come back and complete seven of 10 passes on the last drive?

"That's what you expect. He just moves on to the next play. I'm sure he's disappointed he had the turnover, but you don't sense that from him on the sidelines. He's focused on what he can do to fix it. He went out there and put us in a position to win or tie the game."

With the short week, will it be tough with some players injured?

"We'll find out more on that later. I don't have all the information quite yet."

Joe Mixon fumbled, and then didn't see much playing time after. Was that just a product of the game script?