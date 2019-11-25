What Zac Taylor And The Bengals Said About The Steelers After Week 12

ZAC TAYLOR

Head coach

Initial Comments ...

"Crushing. Guys fought tooth and nail until the last whistle, and for that not to go in our favor kills the guys in our locker room. We felt like we could win this game. We felt like that was the style of game it would be, to be quite frank, and that's how it turned out. At the end of the day, we knew it would come down to a turnover battle, and we lost 2-1. That's been the story of the year. We have yet to win the turnover battle. We were leading at halftime, and we didn't get it done in the second half. It's killer. You can't win games in this league doing that. Ultimately, that's what got us. So, that's where we're at."

How much concern is there over Ryan Finley's pocket presence with him losing the ball?

"We had two or three in this game. The one he lost, I know for sure. It's a concern. We have to be strong in the pocket. They had a great front. They have really good edge rushers. They push the pocket, the interior, they pressure a lot with 28 (CB Mike Hilton) and 26 (LB Mark Barron). We knew that going into this game. We had to be strong with the ball in the pocket, and we put it on the ground too many times."

Have you ever thought of going back to Andy Dalton at quarterback?

"No. Ryan Finley was going to be our quarterback in this game. With all personnel things, we get through the game, and think about it as the week goes. But, I don't have anything with personnel after the game."

What can you say to the players now that would resonate with them?

"That we love them, and we're still fighting for each other. We have to be as tight as we ever have, because that's where we're at right now. They're giving them all we got, and they're giving us all they got. Two weeks in a row now, we've come down to a chance with our last possession and we haven't gotten it done. That's what we told them."

Finley is under 50 percent with his passes, does that concern you?

"Obviously, we want it to be higher than that. There's no doubt. There a lot of things that factor into it. This wasn't a game where we wanted to live with the past. We wanted to get as many runs off as possible. When you look at where they came up, the passes were mostly in known passing situations. We called a lot of runs on first and ten and second and manageable. That's the kind of game we wanted to play. And we knew it was going to come down to the end of the game, and we knew it was going to come down to the turnover battle. If we'd won this turnover battle, I feel confident that we would've won the game. But, we didn't and that's just how it ended up for us."

The second to the last drive, you started on your seven-yard line, with five wide. Were you thinking you needed to pass there?

"No, we needed to get out of there. Then, we were going to have runs at our disposal. But, we felt good about a couple of those passes out of the empty sets that were going to get us our first first down, and get us moving. Then, we can get back into our normal offense. It wasn't going to be a huddle up and change personnel. But, we would have some runs at our disposal. When you start out incomplete on the first one, then second and 10, we wanted to stay out of third and longs. We felt good about the second and 10 play, it just didn't work out for us. So, we were trying to get ourselves back there."

When you made the switch at quarterback, you said the priority was to win. Do you feel satisfied with your evaluation of Finley now?

"When you look across the league at any young quarterbacks playing, look at their first three games. There's struggles. We always have to look at all our personnel, but you also have to understand, at the same time, that there's some challenges. We're down two starting receivers right now. That's hard for a rookie quarterback. Those other guys are playing their tails off. But, we have to give him a chance. That's where we're at right now. If you pulled every rookie quarterback after the first three games, there's no future of quarterback in this league because they're all on the bench. So, you just have to have that understanding as we go through it."

In hindsight, do you think you went to Finley too soon?

"I think there's a lot things in hindsight you can look at over the course of the season. You have to be confident with the decisions you're making and go forward."

How many more games do you need to evaluate Finley?

"I think with any quarterback, you'd like to see 50. So, we're just going to keep taking it one week at a time right now. You want to see as many games as you can possibly get. I go back to the statement that if you evaluated every rookie quarterback after three games, there'd be no quarterbacks playing right now. It'd be a bunch of old guys like (Kansas City Chiefs QB) Matt Moore out there, 38 years old, picked up off the street. That's where we'd be with the quarterback position."

Could you go back to Dalton now that's he been benched?

"Cause of health? I mean, right now, Ryan's our quarterback. It's not something I even think about."

There are a lot of fans that want the team to tank to get the number one pick. Have you experienced a season so unique as this?

"No. I really haven't. And, I can't speak for the fans. I know they're frustrated. No one is more frustrated than the people who have to deal with it in that locker room. It's hard because those guys go out there and give it their all. So, we need the support right now. For the fans, it is going to pay off. Those who show up at the stadium, come and cheer for us, they're going to be the ones that when we're playing for championships, they can say that they stuck with them through thick and thin. I know it's easy to be negative right now. It's a fun thing to do, take shots at us when we're down. But, they have to enjoy it now, because it's going to turn and we're all looking forward to that day. Trust me, I understand the frustration. We have to win games and have a good product on the field. I continue to believe in the guys we've got and that we're going to get things turned around and get things headed in a positive direction."

The 0-11 start is the worst in franchise history. How does it feel to be a part of that history?

"It's just defeating to lose. Period. I don't really care about the stats or the records. When you're competitive, and you've put everything you've got into it, to lose is the worst feeling there is. And, if you don't feel that, then you shouldn't be playing or coaching, to be honest with you. The moment that feeling goes away, then you need to find something else to do. That feeling hasn't gone away for us. You don't see a team in the last two weeks compete like they've done against some good teams, down to that last whistle, if it still doesn't hurt and they're not giving you everything that they've got. That's what we've seen from this group."

Tyler Boyd was outspoken about wanting more targets. We saw that this week. Was that in the plans?

"Yeah, he made some big plays for us. But, ultimately, the ball security issues, whoever it is, we can't have it. He makes plays for us. You do have to get the ball to your playmakers. There was a point of emphasis to get that done, especially on the touchdown drive. He made two back-to-back plays, and Finley gave him some good balls to go make plays. He has to continue to be a big part of this offense.

Without Dalton and A.J. Green, is there a lack of leadership at all?

"Gio (HB Giovani Bernard) is one. You've got some veteran tight ends, some linemen who've stepped up. I feel like we've got enough guys who speak up and lead by example. And, people listen to them."

Does the message change after the losses?

"Our message is specific to each week. Every single week. We're going to keep preaching the things we believe in, knowing that we're building a foundation for something better. We expected more wins, but they haven't come. But, we're not going to change our identity or who we are just because we face some adversity. We'll get through it. All of the things we've been preaching since April will come true. All of the guys who are committed to this organization, and the way we want to do it, there's a payoff for everybody. Good things are to come. I know they're not visible on the field, necessarily. But, we believe that we'll get there."

Do you get frustrated answering all of the questions?