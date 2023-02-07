Quick Hits: What Chiefs DC Told Burrow; Former Bengal Bieniemy Backs Willie As Hall Set To Announce Class; Carlos Salutes A.J. 

SUPER ENDORSEMENT: How great would it have been for the Bengals to be out here with the announcement of this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class set for Thursday night (9-Cincinnati's Channel 5) at NFL Honors? On the 25th anniversary of Bengals left tackle Anthony Munoz's induction, two Ring of Honor Bengals are in the finals. The late Ken Riley, whose 65 interceptions are the most by a pure cornerback with one team, is one of three senior candidates. Willie Anderson, the only right tackle to make three straight All-Pro teams in the last four decades, is one of 15 modern era finalists.

Anderson got an endorsement out here from Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the former Bengals running back whose four years in Cincinnati coincided with Anderson's first three.

"Of course he is," Bieniemy said of Anderson's Hall pedigree. "First of all, he played at a high level his whole entire career. He played against some dominant players and he did a heck of job of keeping the quarterback upright and in that time, too, he also blocked for some dominating runners."

PAT ANSWER: Bieniemy says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' frustrating second half and overtime in last year's AFC title game loss to the Bengals spurred what many think is going to be his NFL MVP announced on Thursday night. Asked if that 27-24 OT loss to Cincy was a turning point for Mahomes, Bieniemy said it was.

"You have to understand, Patrick will always be a competitor and that's who he is. When it's all said and done, what doesn't kill you is going to make you stronger," Bieniemy said. "After going through that experience, he's worked his tail off this entire offseason. But on top of that, he wants to be a better teammate but also by being accountable and helping those guys around him to play better. If anything, it's helped him grow. It's just a sign of maturity. You have to understand, as great as he is as a quarterback, he's still a young kid in this game. He's still learning the nuances of the game."