Westerman Placed On Exempt/Left Squad

Aug 16, 2019 at 05:05 PM
180914-Westerman-Christian_blocking (AP)
Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Bengals today placed G Christian Westerman on the Exempt/Left Squad list.

Westerman, a fourth-year player, originally was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2016. He has played in 16 career games, with two starts.

