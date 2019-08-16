Westerman Placed On Exempt/Left Squad

The Bengals today placed G Christian Westerman on the Exempt/Left Squad list.
Westerman, a fourth-year player, originally was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2016. He has played in 16 career games, with two starts.
La'el Collins made it a point to call Cincinnati home before Thursday's practice as he discussed Sunday's return to Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), the place he rose to prominence as one the league's better right tackles during the seven previous seasons.