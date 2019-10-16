Week 7 Capsule | Jaguars at Bengals

news

If you're not careful this NFL Draft week in the run-up to Thursday's first round, you can get hit with flying clichés at every turn. One of those that teams frequently offer, usually right after the pick, is a stunned "We Just Can't Believe He Was Still On The Board." It's a real doozy, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor actually lived it on the second night of the 2020 Joe Burrow draft.