Week 7 Capsule | Jaguars at Bengals

Oct 16, 2019 at 09:56 AM
Quick Hits: Bengals' B.J. Hill Looks To Top Career Year And Fellow Third-Rounder Could Help
Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who last season's career year saw him knock down the quarterback more than Aaron Donald and Jeffery Simmons and have as many batted passes as Chris Jones while taking more snaps than Javon Hargrave and Jarran Reed, thinks he could be even better this year. A fellow third-rounder could help.
Quick Hits: Logan Wilson Turns Out To Be Worth Bengals' Torturous Draft Wait
If you're not careful this NFL Draft week in the run-up to Thursday's first round, you can get hit with flying clichés at every turn. One of those that teams frequently offer, usually right after the pick, is a stunned "We Just Can't Believe He Was Still On The Board." It's a real doozy, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor actually lived it on the second night of the 2020 Joe Burrow draft.