Week 15 Capsule | Patriots at Bengals
Dec 10, 2019 at 03:27 PM
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo may not have been named the head coach in Arizona Tuesday, but "Coach Lou," returns as a centerpiece of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's remarkably stable AFC power, as well as an immensely popular figure in a Bengals locker room where players routinely drench him with complimentary sobriquets. Such as "the mad scientist," or "the professor."
PHOENIX, Ariz. _ The euphoria of the announcement and the surrealism of the luncheon have given way to the busy nuts-and-bolts of inducting a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer. From crafting a bust to fitting a ring to finding artifacts, Ken Riley's family begins planning for Aug. 5.