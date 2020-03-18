Webb Released As Bengals Re-Shape Defense

"He's a hard worker. I am a witness," Smith said via text. "He puts in the work year round. I am a witness.

"He's one of the best NG in the NFL. Dominant vs. the Run. Gets great push vs. pass. He's tough, a leader. This is a great signing. And in a few years will be looked at as one of the best in this Free Agent Class."

The offensive line looked next. Miller is a reliable six-year vet the Bengals signed last season from the Bills and with 779 snaps last year he took the most snaps of any Bengals guard and the third most on the offensive line. It remains to be seen if they've got a replacement in the fold or if they simply made the move to free up salary cap room for Reader and Waynes. Alex Redmond, the 2018 starting right guard, is a restricted free agent the Bengals tendered earlier in the week.

The reported agreements didn't exactly break the mold for the Bengals as the pundits raved in the opening hours of free agency. It simply was a Back to the Future day that conjured up past contracts.

There's no question that the Bengals haven't dropped big money in free agency since 2011, when their big drafts from 2009-2011 took command of a roster that went to five straight postseasons. But before then, it wasn't unusual for them to make big-money moves for players from other teams, especially when it came to offseasons they really needed defensive linemen and cornerbacks.

The four-year, $53 million deal that reportedly made Reader the highest paid nose tackle in the NFL broke the Bengals' free-agent record that belonged to another defensive lineman, Antwan Odom's five-year, $29.5 million contract in 2008. Waynes' massive three-year, $42 million haul wasn't as big as the two-year, $10.5 million deal Nate Clements received after the 2011 lockout, but back then it was top-of-the-line money for a player they felt they needed after Johnathan Joseph went to Houston in free agency.