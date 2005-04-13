Watson signs

Bengals running back Kenny Watson signed his one-year tender at $656,000. Watson, 27, is coming off a solid year as the Bengals third down back with 25 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. While Rudi Johnson lugged a team-record 361 times, Watson had 6.2 yards per carry on 26 runs, the second most attempts on the club.
Quick Hits: Zac Taylor Says His Deepest Bengals Team Primed For Training Camp; Newest Offensive Starters Impressive On And Off Field
As he bid farewell to his Bengals for the summer, head coach Zac Taylor said Thursday what many have been thinking since the draft. This is their deepest roster in his five seasons and the expectations are soaring with the talent.
Bengals Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule
Bengals Training Camp presented by Kettering Health kicks off on Wednesday, July 26. The two-time defending AFC North Division Champions are scheduled to hold 10 open practices. Four additional practices will be open exclusively to Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members.
Bengals Hit Another Homer As They Turn Out For Logan Wilson And His Buddy Brooks
DAYTON, Ohio _ Dear Brooks: Just wanted to send along some snapshots and postcards from this jewel in the middle of town called Day Air Ballpark. No doubt you had the best seat in the house Wednesday night to watch your buddy Logan Wilson stage his first annual celebrity softball game and you made a lot of new friends as the Who-Dey faithful gathered to enjoy this team they just can't get enough of.
Quick Hits: Kitna 'Moon's Over Burrow; Taylor-Britt Shows How Bengals Practice Smart; UFA Jaylen No Longer Moody Over Injury
New Lakota East High School head coach Jon Kitna, the former Bengals quarterback who won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award 18 years before Joe Burrow, is a big fan. Kitna and his son Jordan, who happens to be his offensive coordinator, watched Burrow work as visitors at Wednesday's mandatory minicamp practice on the Paycor Stadium field.